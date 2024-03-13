With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 150%, KASH Tech LLC Ranks No.116 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent.

LAKE MARY, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that KASH Tech LLC is No.116 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"As the CEO, I'm absolutely thrilled and honored to accept this incredible recognition from Inc 5000. This award truly speaks volumes about the hard work, dedication, and innovation that every single member of our team brings to the table each day. It's a testament to our collective effort in overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities on our journey toward growth and success. This acknowledgment not only celebrates our past achievements but also fuels our determination to reach even greater heights in the future. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Inc 5000 for this honor and express my excitement about the remarkable journey that lies ahead for us. Here's to continued growth, innovation, and success!"

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

KASH Tech LLC specializes in pioneering solutions in data, analytics, and digital transformation, fueled by an unwavering passion for technology. Through harnessing state-of-the-art technology and leveraging robust data, we meticulously craft personalized and tailored solutions to address the intricate challenges faced by modern businesses. KASH Tech LLC is headquartered at Lake Mary, Florida.

