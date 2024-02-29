With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 321 Percent, Stratedia Ranks No. 59 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

We didn't get here by accident. We got here by listening to our client's needs, providing them with a solution and following through. Our commitment to our clients is what really has propelled us into this position" says Stratedia Founder & CEO Steve Bibby. Post this

"We are thrilled to be considered among the top small businesses in the Northeast Region by 2024. We didn't get here by accident. We got here by listening to our client's needs, providing them with a solution and following through" says Stratedia Founder & CEO Steve Bibby. "Our commitment to our clients is what really has propelled us into this position and we are working on some really exciting projects and technologies to be able to assist them in growing an even greater online presence and more efficient processes" continued Bibby.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

