With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 464%, GetMed Staffing, Inc. Ranks No. 23 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

This achievement is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our amazing team, from our talented internal staff to our outstanding travelers, supportive vendors, and fantastic hospital partners.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 172 private companies had an average growth rate of 134.06 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,830 jobs and $24.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles can be found at inc.com/Midwest starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

GetMed Staffing, a woman and minority-owned travel healthcare recruiting agency, specializes in offering unparalleled healthcare recruiting services. They prioritize quality when staffing healthcare facilities across the U.S., while meeting the unique needs of each medical traveler. They serve as dedicated partners in navigating the dynamic world of healthcare travel.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Media Contact

