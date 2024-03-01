With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 599%, The Wolfe Companies, LLC Ranks No. 26th on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We are honored to once again be recognized on one of the prestigious Inc. lists," says Jason Wolfe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Wolfe Companies. Post this

Wolfe continued, "On behalf of the entire Wolfe team, we wish to thank all our customers and partners for their continued support. Receiving this ranking on the Inc. Regionals list is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. We are proud of our growth and success, and we remain focused on delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers. We look forward to continuing to make a positive impact and bring joy to millions of people each year."

Inc. Regionals: Northeast list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

The Wolfe Companies, LLC is a leading force in the gifting and rewards industry committed to creating the next generation of gifting technology. Wolfe's companies include Gift Card Granny, GiftYa, Reaf Marketing, Give InKind, and PerfectGift.com, which have collectively sold upwards of 13M gift cards and over 4M eGift codes. The company has been honored with numerous awards, including the Top Workplace Award from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Entrepreneur of the Year from Ernst & Young, the Pittsburgh Business Ethics Award, Governors Impact Award, Pittsburgh Business Times Diamond Award, and CEO of the Year by the Pittsburgh Technology Council. Wolfe also holds well over 20 patents and prides itself on being customer-focused despite its award-winning growth rate (with a three-year revenue growth of 1,521%).

