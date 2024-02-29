With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 63 Percent, Orases Ranks No. 122 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The list spotlights businesses that demonstrate exceptional growth and entrepreneurial success
FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orases, a leading custom software development company in Frederick, MD, proudly announces its recognition on the esteemed 2024 Mid-Atlantic Inc. Regional list, securing the 122nd position. This achievement highlights Orases' continued commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction in the competitive tech industry.
The annual Inc. Regional list recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Mid-Atlantic region, spotlighting businesses that demonstrate exceptional growth and entrepreneurial success. Between 2019 and 2021, the companies featured on this year's list had an average growth rate of 154.26 percent; by 2023, they'd added 14,110 jobs and $5.2 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy.
Nick Damoulakis, CEO of Orases, expressed his appreciation for the company's achievement, stating, "Securing a position on the Inc. Regional list is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients. This award reflects our commitment to delivering value-driven solutions and exceeding client expectations."
Founded in 2000, Orases has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking transformative software solutions that drive business growth and operational efficiency. With a focus on collaboration, transparency, and client satisfaction, Orases leverages cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices to deliver software applications tailored to each client's specific requirements.
To see the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Inc. Regional list, visit inc.com/mid-atlantic. For more information about Orases and its innovative software development services, visit Orases.com.
About Orases:
Orases is a bespoke software development company specializing in crafting innovative digital solutions to empower businesses in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of seasoned professionals and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Orases delivers tailor-made software solutions that drive tangible outcomes and surpass client expectations. To discover more about Orases, visit http://www.orases.com.
About Inc. Media
Inc. Media, the world's most trusted business-media brand, empowers entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, connections, and community necessary to build great companies. Its multi-platform content reaches over 50 million people each month across various channels. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Kristi Stilen-Lare, Orases, 410.871.8335, [email protected], www.orases.com
SOURCE Orases
Share this article