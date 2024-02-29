With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 63 Percent, Orases Ranks No. 122 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Securing a position on the Inc. Regional list is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients." - Nick Damoulakis, CEO, Orases Post this

Nick Damoulakis, CEO of Orases, expressed his appreciation for the company's achievement, stating, "Securing a position on the Inc. Regional list is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients. This award reflects our commitment to delivering value-driven solutions and exceeding client expectations."

Founded in 2000, Orases has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking transformative software solutions that drive business growth and operational efficiency. With a focus on collaboration, transparency, and client satisfaction, Orases leverages cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices to deliver software applications tailored to each client's specific requirements.

To see the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Inc. Regional list, visit inc.com/mid-atlantic. For more information about Orases and its innovative software development services, visit Orases.com.

