With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 64%, Gain Ranks No. 207 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This recognition affirms our critical position in connecting personal injury stakeholders and simplifying the revenue cycle management function for healthcare providers," said Gain CEO and founder Reid Zeising. Post this

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast starting February 27, 2024. The interactive database can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Gain has been honored with four Inc. 5000 designations. This is Gain's second time ranking on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast. With 15,000 law firm partners and over 3,000 healthcare clients, Gain is well-positioned for continued growth. The company's sole mission is to create a fairer insurance system for all by providing best-in-class services and solutions.

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Gain

Gain is a highly specialized professional services and solutions firm providing managed services and financial solutions to serve healthcare providers, personal injury attorneys and plaintiffs. Gain's innovative artificial intelligence-enabled servicing platform and its collective services and solutions come together to meaningfully serve the personal injury ecosystem and create better outcomes. Gain is the critical hub connecting personal injury stakeholders and simplifying revenue cycle management for complex claims. Gain's industry-leading platform serves as the source of truth, providing both needed transparency and efficiency for all of those supporting personal injury cases and plaintiffs. Gain is committed to leveling the insurance playing field for those injured through no fault of their own. To learn more, go to gainservicing.com.

Media Contact

Kris Altiere, Gain, 1 (470) 713-6621, [email protected], https://gainservicing.com/

SOURCE Gain