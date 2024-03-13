With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 979%, Meico Solar Ranks No. 13 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

This achievement only fuels our determination to drive positive change in the industry, help bring down energy costs, and make the grid more resilient. Post this

The Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list showcases the remarkable growth of 223 private companies across various industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these companies exhibited an average growth rate of 166.43 percent, adding 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy by 2023.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

