With Assessio's innovative AI assistant, recruiting managers and HR can quickly and easily create tailored job profiles that can match any organization-specific requirements.

STOCKHOLM, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more than 70 years of experience in psychometric research, Assessio has now released its dynamic and interactive AI assistant, a flexible tool for more efficient and qualitative recruitment. The AI assistant transforms essential requirements and company-specific needs into a tailored recruitment lens for perfect matching against the role.

At the intersection of innovative HR-tech, cutting-edge AI, and comprehensive science, the AI assistant is designed to increase the accuracy of recruitment. With quality, objectivity, and efficiency in focus, the AI assistant can revolutionize the entire recruitment process.

With Assessio's assessment tests, you can measure your candidates' and employees' personality, problem-solving ability, and culture and values. Our work psychology tests are based on years of research in personality science and work psychology, identifying the behaviors, competencies, and potential that drive success. Our problem-solving test measures problem-solving ability and general intelligence and predicts future work performance, handling complexity, and new information in new situations.

About Assessio



Assessio is the Nordic region's leading SaaS company in HR-tech with digital solutions for recruitment, development, and performance. With Assessio's platform, you get easy-to-use tools to develop teams and leaders to their full potential, so no talent goes unnoticed.

We provide some of the world's leading selection and development tools, such as MAP, Matrigma, and Learning Agility. In our digital platform, you have all the tools, tests, and insights you need for your talent management.



Media Contact

Charlotte Stedheim, Assessio Sverige AB, +46 733990929, [email protected]

SOURCE Assessio Sverige AB