With Billhighway, Association of Old Crows Makes Chapter Management Easier for Volunteer Leaders All Over the Globe

Billhighway has also given staff at AOC visibility into chapter performance. O'Neilin said, "We can see how many events chapters are having, how well attended they are, how many inactive members they have—this is incredibly valuable insight into chapter performance and member engagement."

Because of the time freed up by using Billhighway, headquarters staff at AOC have shifted their focus to more strategic work. "Calculating and distributing dues rebates used to take our staff 100+ hours—and that's a very conservative estimate," said Executive Director Shelley Frost. "Eliminating that manual process is a huge time savings."

Frost said, "Our chapter associate can now do what she was hired to do, which is to manage and support our chapters at a more strategic level, and to help them recruit, retain, and better serve members." With Billhighway reports, AOC staff can see who's active at the national and chapter level, and who isn't. "We work together with our chapters to strengthen those relationships," said O'Neilin.

Volunteer leaders prefer to spend their time planning programs, not doing paperwork. Because Billhighway alleviates the burden of financial and administrative tasks for volunteer leaders, more members are becoming interested in serving as chapter leaders.

Mark Prevost, VP of Growth at Billhighway, said, "With Billhighway, everything becomes easier for chapter leaders. They can invest all the time they saved into delivering better chapter programming and member services. As more events are held, the energy of the chapter grows. A higher percentage of members start attending events and volunteering. Members become more engaged and feel more value from having the chapter in their lives. Revenue and retention increase, and chapter ROI improves dramatically for the association."

About Association of Old Crows

Association of Old Crows (AOC) connects members and organizations in government, defense, industry, and academia who have common interests in electronic warfare, electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber electromagnetic activities, and information operations. With 14,000+ members across the world, AOC promotes the exchange of ideas and information, and provides a platform to recognize advances and contributions in these fields.

About Billhighway

Billhighway provides technology solutions that help associations with components better serve members and grow. Our platform offers a wide range of services that help chapters perform better, including banking, event management, accounting, chapter performance and member engagement data insights, and much more.

