With Cannabis Legalization & Women's Rights Under Threat, WNBA Star & Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Brittney Griner Featured at Women Grow 2025 Leadership Summit

As the Cannabis Industry continues to expand globally, it holds immense potential to support medical innovation, economic growth, and social equity. The Women Grow Leadership Summit is a movement to band together to advance cannabis legalization, champion women's rights to cannabis healthcare, and drive meaningful governmental progress. Together, we can advocate for policies that empower women to make informed choices about their health, while pushing for a more inclusive and forward-thinking nation. Let's unite for a future where cannabis reform serves as a catalyst for equality, opportunity, and prosperity for all.

"This summit is about more than women fighting for cannabis legalization and women's basic rights to medicine. It is a sisterhood of power that intentionally supports and trust in one another for the betterment of our country," said Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO, Women Grow. "Women Grow is calling for a unified voice on issues that affect everyone—our right to shape our health, our businesses, our careers, and our futures. Now is not the time to be divided."

About the Summit

The Women Grow Leadership Summit is a premier event designed to educate, connect, and empower women to lead the future of cannabis legalization, through political reform, entrepreneurship, investing and funding, and career development. This dynamic global movement, threatened by a changing governing landscape, will harness the resilience of women, and leverage this power to support cannabis legalization and women's basic rights to healthcare; utilizing cannabis and hemp as medicine. Embrace lessons of leadership, by the cannabis leaders of today; learn the benefits and uses of cannabis and hemp; start your cannabis and hemp business now; and broaden career opportunities by exploring roles in the industry.

Women Grow: Our Movement

Women Grow established in 2014, is the largest network of women in the cannabis and hemp industry, globally. Established on the principles of inclusivity and leadership, Women Grow provides a platform for women to connect, learn, and succeed, fostering an environment where they can lead the future of cannabis. Through events such as the Women Grow Leadership Summit, the organization brings together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and advocates, championing a diverse and equitable cannabis community. For more information, visit WomenGrow.com.

