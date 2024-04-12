With Eye on Sustainability, Lexmark Earns ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence

Company chosen from a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy.

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it has been honored with the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This accolade represents Lexmark's commitment to designing products, services and solutions that are less impactful on the environment. It also comes at a time the company works its way toward a self-imposed 2035 carbon neutrality goal.