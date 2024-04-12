With Eye on Sustainability, Lexmark Earns ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence

Company chosen from a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy.
LEXINGTON, Ky., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it has been honored with the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
This accolade represents Lexmark's commitment to designing products, services and solutions that are less impactful on the environment. It also comes at a time the company works its way toward a self-imposed 2035 carbon neutrality goal.
"We are firmly committed to supporting global efforts to address climate change in a way that is inclusive, diverse and socially responsible," said John Gagel, Lexmark chief sustainability officer. "Fostering a sustainable corporate culture is more important than ever."
The "Sustained Excellence" designation is only presented to partners that have received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.
Lexmark was chosen from a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy, with winners selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. Collectively, the EPA estimates that these efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the last 30 years.
"I congratulate this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.
