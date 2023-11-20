With its new suite of attendee management features, Planned becomes the #1 alternative to Cvent

Event management platform Planned announces today its product expansion from sourcing & booking to attendee management, becoming the first all-in-one modern solution for corporate events.

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With its new suite of attendee management features, Planned now makes it possible for anyone to manage a corporate event from sourcing to registration, in one simple, modern platform.

Years ago, Cvent launched the first registration tools for trained, professional corporate event planners. Although these tools remain well-adapted for the largest, most complex events such as trade shows, they are overly complex for the majority of events, especially the ones booked by occasional planners.

Up until now, these users were stuck managing their attendees' RSVPs, hotel room reservations, and dietary preferences manually or through disconnected 3rd-party tools that would not connect to their company's stack. This process is not only time-consuming for planners stuck repeating tasks in multiple tools, it also makes it impossible for procurement teams to monitor attendance and room block attrition.

Planned's new features include:

AI room block configurator: after sourcing and signing their hotel on Planned's marketplace, planners can set up their room block tracking in one click. Planned uses AI to read the hotel contract and automatically extract the room information, attrition goal, and cut-off date for planners to monitor through their event dashboard.

Room reservation website builder: allowing planners to build a mini, branded website in minutes, for attendees to manage their own room reservation. No more playing middleman every time a guest wants to make a change to their reservation!

An RSVP email and form builder: allowing planners to build branded invitations, collect attendees' dietary preferences, and manage all attendee-related information in one central dashboard.

Automated tracking and reminders: to avoid hefty hotel penalties and F&B charges, planners can rely on Planned's automated reminders. Attrition progress is made front and center, and unresponsive attendees receive automated follow-ups to make sure no money is left on the table.

"We want to support all event planners in their mission to bring people together. There's no reason why corporate planning tools shouldn't be as great as the ones we all use to plan our personal events and trips," says Marc-Antoine Bonin, CEO and co-founder of Planned.

"Anyone in a company can be asked to plan an event, but not everyone knows how to navigate all the steps and policies. We offer a simple tool that guides planners and allows procurement teams to deploy cost-saving-focused processes. That's how we save our clients hundreds of thousands of dollars a year."

As the next-generation event management platform, Planned contributes to accelerating the digital transformation of the Meetings & Events industry. With an average 9.6 CSAT, Planned helps procurement deploy their M&E program at scale, across small and large events, saving an average of 13% on its clients' multi-million dollar event budgets. As a result, the company has seen explosive year-over-year customer growth.

Media Contact

Lucie Loubet, Planned, 1 5146258717, [email protected]

SOURCE Planned