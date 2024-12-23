WITH LOVE: An Interactive Animated Series That Fosters Family Connection, Creativity and Literacy

With Love, a unique, new app combining interactive storytelling with meaningful connection, is now available on desktop and mobile web, providing families with an engaging and safe entertainment experience designed to inspire creativity, literacy, and family bonding. Post this

What is With Love?

With Love is an interactive animated series set in the whimsical hub of "Notification Central," where families engage with vibrant characters to build digital connections. The series follows GoodGood, a spirited mail carrier, and his eclectic crew as they deliver heartfelt messages in a world threatened by the encroachment of robotic automation. Through weekly episodes featuring music, comedy, and interactive pen-pal exchanges, With Love invites families to take an active role in shaping each story and creating lasting memories.

Mick Harrison Brege, Co-Founder and CEO, explains, "Our goal is to create the most meaningful family entertainment in the world. With Love merges creativity and technology, offering a platform where families can grow closer while discovering the joys of storytelling and connection."

Why With Love Matters

Encouraging Literacy and Creativity: With Love inspires families to engage in creative writing, providing a fun, interactive platform that enhances reading and writing skills in young users.

Broad Appeal of Animation: Animation captivates audiences of all ages, with 80% of viewers more likely to engage with animated content, making With Love ideal for family co-viewing1.

Family Bonding: As co-viewing grows, parents are seeking interactive, shared experiences. With Love provides an environment where families don't just watch but actively shape the story together2.

Key Features

Interactive Episodes: Families can write letters that directly influence the storyline and characters' interactions.

Weekly Content Updates: Fresh episodes bring new music, comedy, and engaging experiences every week.

Safe, Controlled Environment: Families can explore meaningful conversations and valuable life lessons within a secure space.

Freemium Model: Free access with premium subscription options for more personalized content.

Enterprise Tier: Available for libraries, children's hospitals, and community programs, broadening access to families in various community spaces.

Tech Innovations

With Love introduces several technical innovations to enhance user engagement, setting new set new standards for storytelling and digital character development:

Custom StoryGraph System: This internal framework allows stories and narratives to adapt in real-time, creating personalized experiences that change based on user choices and relationships with characters.

Proprietary Character Intelligence: This context-aware technology gives characters persistent memory across app experiences, maintaining consistency with safe, natural, and meaningful conversations that develop over time.

Realtime 2D Animation Pipeline: An enhanced Rive framework delivers procedural 2D vector animations within the StoryGraph, facilitating real-time interactive events while maintaining performance on low-end devices.

The Team

Mick Harrison Brege, a multi-time founder, designer, and animator, serves as CEO of With Love and is the creative force behind the character GoodGood, whom he created in 2017. Jon Cardasis, a software developer with deep experience in mobile and AI technologies, helped bring Mick's vision to life by advising on the technical development. Zofia Pietrowicz, who held roles at Ford Motor Company and Cranbrook Art Museum, serves as Chief Operating Officer.

An iPhone/iPad app will be available for download in January 2025. For additional information, visit With Love or follow on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Spotify or Discord.

Media Contact

STEPHANIE FRAY, Internet of Heart, LLC, 1 310-721-1403, [email protected], https://www.withlove.org/

SOURCE With Love