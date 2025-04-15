With Meraki Co. Hits New Growth Milestone as Investors Bet on the Future of Vaginal Health

"Investors are finally paying attention to vaginal health, and our growth proves people are ready for change," said Giana Jarrah, Founder & CEO of With Meraki Co. "We're not just selling probiotics; we're leading a movement grounded in science, education, and real solutions for women." Post this

With Meraki Co. offers two targeted probiotic supplements designed to support vaginal and reproductive health. With Clarity is formulated for those prone to chronic UTIs, helping to cleanse and protect the urinary tract, while With Harmony includes a 4-ingredient complex to support hormonal balance alongside microbiome health. Both contain the same powerful probiotic blend and prebiotic fibers to restore the vaginal microbiome, while addressing the root cause to promote optimal vaginal wellness. This product strategy reflects a growing consensus among medical experts that probiotics are key tools for supporting the vaginal and urinary microbiome.

After initially investing in 2024, Ben Franklin Technology Partners has returned with a second, follow-on investment, marking a major show of continued confidence in With Meraki Co.'s vision and execution. The company has tripled in size since the first round and continues to scale rapidly as demand increases for evidence-based solutions in vaginal health. This new round comes at an increased valuation and positions the company for its next phase of growth.

About With Meraki Co.

With Meraki Co. is a pioneering women's health and wellness company founded by biomedical engineer Giana Jarrah, With Meraki Co. uses scientific research and biomedical engineering expertise to create high-quality, evidence-based products tailored to address common vaginal health concerns. The company's underlying mission is to transform traditional societal and medical views of the female reproductive system and destigmatize sexual health issues. Read more at shopwithmerakico.com.

About Ben Franklin Technology Partners

Ben Franklin has invested over $200 million in 2,000+ emerging tech companies in the Philadelphia region, making it the most active seed investor in the Mid-Atlantic and a top 10 in the U.S. As an independent 501(c)(3), it has helped launch many leading tech firms and, alongside Pennsylvania's Ben Franklin Partner network, has boosted startup success rates. Funded partly by the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority, it provides capital and resources to innovators. Learn more at benfranklin.org.

