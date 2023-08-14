With new Cytric Easy by Amadeus deal, Gant Travel expands partnership with Amadeus

Gant Travel is recognized as one of the most technologically progressive organizations in the TMC space and we are thrilled to expand our relationship, said Deborah Mahoney, Head of Sales and Business Development Americas at Amadeus Cytric Solutions Tweet this

Patrick Linnihan, Chief Executive, Gant Travel, said: "We launched our partnership with Amadeus in 2020, trusting the global travel technology leader to offer us the solutions we required to develop our business – and we have not looked back. We are excited to be able to offer Cytric by Amadeus to our customers, allowing us to provide an advanced future proof technological solution."

Incorporating Cytric Easy into the Gant Travel offering will allow customers the access to comprehensive content, including all content from the Amadeus Travel Platform. The integration will provide corporate customers with instant access to the widest range of fares, without the need to worry about how the content has been sourced, be it through NDC or EDIFACT.

At the same time, following the official announcement of the Cytric by Amadeus and Emburse strategic partnership, Gant will become the first TMC to offer the integrated end-to-end solution to its customers. This partnership ensures a seamless experience for corporate travelers from trip planning and booking, through to expense reporting, reconciliation, reimbursements and spend analytics.

Deborah Mahoney, Head of Sales and Business Development Americas at Amadeus Cytric Solutions, added: "Gant Travel is recognized as one of the most technologically progressive organizations in the TMC space and we are thrilled to expand our relationship. So far in 2023, Gant has already surpassed its full-year 2022 booking volume through Amadeus' platforms. The expanded partnership unveiled today will allow this figure to grow even further."

ABOUT AMADEUS

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, redesigning the travel of tomorrow.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 11 years.

