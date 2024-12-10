With New Survey Data, THINC Foundation Launches to Expose "Liberated" Ethnic Studies in K-12 Classrooms

"Our schools should teach children how to marshal facts and think critically, not to unquestioningly accept a rigid worldview" - Mitch Siegler, Founder and CEO of the THINC Foundation Post this

LES, which is being introduced or discussed in public school districts around the country, is a corruption of Ethnic Studies, which, when taught properly, seeks to promote greater understanding of the histories, experiences, and cultures of racial/ethnic groups in the U.S.

By contrast, LES instructs children that some ethnic groups are inherently "oppressors" while others are "oppressed," and holds those groups to different standards. Children in the "oppressor" groups are made to feel guilty for things they didn't do, while "oppressed" children are taught to be suspicious and resentful of people who look like their supposed "oppressors". LES's binary worldview attributes all differences in group outcomes to discrimination and condemns alternative viewpoints as racist.

LES, which often goes by other names such as "critical ethnic studies" or "critical race theory," openly admits that its lessons are political and aimed at turning children into activists, inverting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s famous dream by teaching them to judge others by the color of their skin rather than the content of their character.

By contrast, the THINC Foundation supports critical thinking in the classroom as well as inclusive Ethnic Studies education which promotes acceptance, multiculturalism, and curiosity. American society is both traditionally and increasingly diverse, and a sound grounding in the history and cultures of our many ethnic groups – including uncomfortable instances of prejudice and discrimination – has become a prerequisite for success in our pluralistic democracy.

A nationwide survey of 1,463 parents of children ages 0-17, commissioned by THINC and conducted by a leading U.S. market research firm, showed that supermajorities of American parents support Dr. King's dream (93%), believe in colorblind equality (81%), and consider differences of viewpoints an important component of diversity alongside race and ethnicity (83%). These figures are more than twice as high as support for LES being taught in the classroom (40%).

63% of American parents believe that it is unacceptable for teachers to share their political beliefs in the classroom.

Mitch Siegler, Founder and CEO of the THINC Foundation, said, "The survey results show exactly what we have known all along: that most American parents want their children to be taught to respect others as complex individuals. They believe in pluralism and oppose teachers bringing political ideology into the classroom. They are not proponents of LES radicalism, which treats ethnic groups as monoliths and emphasizes grievance over cooperation and understanding."

Those values lead 70% of parents to support an inclusive approach to Ethnic Studies, which the survey defined as "A nonpolitical framework that teaches students about various ethnic groups and cultures which comprise American society, including their struggles and contributions to our country." By contrast, only 40% of parents supported LES, which the survey defined as "An explicitly political framework that excludes the histories of ethnic groups deemed to be white and encourages students to participate in social justice activism and to 'engage in acts of resistance.'"

LES material is often inserted into teaching materials without the knowledge or consent of parents, 88% of whom favor public access to K-12 curricula.

All of this speaks to a groundswell of public opinion that supports transparency in the K-12 classroom and the importance of instilling the values of equal opportunity and diversity of opinion in our children.

"Our schools should teach children how to marshal facts and think critically, not to unquestioningly accept a rigid worldview," said Siegler. "Our survey shows that large majorities of American parents share our philosophy, and it's time to come together and prevent LES from causing further harm to our students, schools, and society. The stakes are too high to wait any longer."

