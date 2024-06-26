With Oil and Gas Industry Safety Concerns at the Forefront, SynergyXR Delivers Scalable Immersive Safety Solutions

Our industry-leading technology is a competitive advantage that we are proud to offer to our clients in a variety of industries, particularly oil and gas. -- Mads Troelsgaard, CEO of SynergyXR Post this

Enhancing Safety in Oil and Gas Through Immersive Technology

In oil and gas, XR technology enables workers to experience the complexities of offshore and onshore platforms, manage high-pressure situations, and respond effectively to potential accidents. Dr. Faisal Irshad Khan, a professor in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering and director of the Mary Kay O'Connor Process Safety Center (MKOPSC) at Texas A&M, states, "The integration of XR, VR, AR, and spatial computing technologies in training programs has the potential to revolutionize the oil and gas industry. By immersing personnel in realistic environments, these technologies build familiarity and reduce accidents. Moreover, the use of these technologies helps in analyzing the range of high-risk scenarios and to train personnel on these scenarios safely."

Working and living safely with chemicals is the ultimate focus of the Mary Kay O'Connor Process Safety Center under Dr. Khan. The MKOPSC was established in memory of Mary Kay O'Connor in 1995. Ms. O'Connor was an operations superintendent who was killed in an explosion in 1989. The MKOPSC is dedicated to saving lives in the oil and gas industry through professional training, upskilling, and competency-building programs. These initiatives also help organizations comply with safety regulations and adopt preventative measures.

According to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, in 2019 there were 6 deaths and 222 injuries on offshore oil rigs, the highest number since 2010. From 2015 to 2020, there were 19 fatalities and 106 injuries in the US offshore oil and gas industry, with injuries in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction industries among the highest in the US (16.6 per 100,000 workers).

Innovative Solutions Drive Adoption

Precision Drilling, a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible services to the energy industry, has integrated immersive training from SynergyXR into their EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions. This move complements their industry-leading digital technology portfolio. Precision Drilling's EverGreen™ solutions are comprised of economically viable emissions reduction technologies, with the goal of displacing diesel fuel as the primary energy source in drilling operations.

Rob Houston, VP of Drilling Technology at Precision Drilling, highlighted the challenges in adapting to evolving industry expectations: "As technology evolves, so do the workflows on our drilling rigs. While traditional training methods can be inefficient and impractical, staged training that begins before deployment and continues afterward has proven effective. Our vision is to seamlessly integrate live competency assessments that enhance user proficiency."

He expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Our experience with SynergyXR has been transformative. Their expertise in oil and gas, combined with scalable immersive training solutions, perfectly aligns with Precision Drilling's approach to technical innovation." This partnership represents the initial phase of a broader initiative within Precision Drilling, targeting broad-based recruitment strategies and investor relations alike. By leveraging SynergyXR's immersive training solutions, Precision Drilling aims to optimize operational efficiency and safety across its entire business ecosystem.

"Through our collaboration with SynergyXR and combined expertise, we have successfully bridged communication gaps and elevated our safety protocols," Mr. Houston continues. "With fully equipped training centers in both the US and Canada, we can rapidly deploy training across our extensive fleet of drilling rigs. This streamlined approach not only reduces travel and training time but also enhances our team's capacity to retain critical information acquired during immersive training."

Dr. Khan adds, "Partnerships between technology leaders like SynergyXR and Precision Drilling are crucial in demystifying and mainstreaming these immersive innovations. These partnerships are important in terms of exploring the current and future use of these technologies, but also in being able to identify the areas where improvements are needed."

According to SynergyXR's CEO Mads Troelsgaard, "In today's dynamic digital landscape, transformation is not just about staying relevant; it is about seizing the lead with technology that's already proven its worth. Our industry-leading technology is a competitive advantage that we are proud to offer to our clients in a variety of industries, particularly oil and gas." This commitment to innovation and safety is paving the way for a safer, more efficient oil and gas industry.

About the Mary Kay O'Connor Process Safety Center (MKOPSC) at Texas A&M

The Mary Kay O'Connor Process Safety Center (MKOPSC) is the world's foremost university-based Process Safety Center. The Center serves industry, government, academia, and the public. It is a resource in education and research and provides service to all stakeholders. MKOPSC is guided by a Steering Committee of consortium member companies and a Technical Advisory Committee of industry experts. Industry guidance ensures that Center activities are relevant to the actual practice of process safety. Over the past 20 years, the body of work created by the Center has led to the inarguable recognition as an unbiased science-based organization focused on creating dialogue and consensus on difficult scientific topics, amongst all stakeholders. Learn more at https://psc.tamu.edu/

About Precision Drilling

Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as Alpha™ that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Drilling services are enhanced by their EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions, which bolsters Precision's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of their operations. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps, and rental equipment all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PD" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PDS". For further information about Precision, please visit precisiondrilling.com.

Media:

Link to Video https://vimeo.com/957711435/00d707cc9f?share=copy

Link to SynergyXR Oil and Gas information page with case studies, video, and images https://synergyxr.com/news-and-updates/oil-gas-safety-xr-vr-ar/

About SynergyXR

SynergyXR is the leading no-code XR and Spatial Computing SaaS platform for the manufacturing and energy sectors, enabling companies to build, operate, and optimize safe immersive virtual learning and training programs at a scale, speed, and cost not previously possible. For more information, please visit synergyxr.com.

Oil and Gas Industry Stats

Chemical Safety Board Statistics:

The Chemical Safety Board (CSB) reported that in the past year alone, there have been over 200 incidents resulting in 30 fatalities and numerous injuries on oil and gas drilling rigs. This information is corroborated by recent reports on the CSB's website, emphasizing the ongoing safety challenges in the industry (Prevent Chemical Disasters) (UPI).

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) 2019 Statistics:

In 2019, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) recorded 6 deaths and 222 injuries on offshore oil rigs, marking the highest number since 2010. This data is available through BSEE's annual safety performance reviews, highlighting a notable increase in incidents that year (UPI).

