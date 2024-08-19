With Rise of GLP-1s, HealthEZ Provides Insights and Cost Containment Considerations and Solutions Related to Coverage for Obesity

"Investing in obesity treatment may result in long-term savings by preventing the onset or progression of obesity-related issues like type 2 diabetes, and result in improved employee health." Post this

"While GLP-1 treatments are currently expensive, there is an argument that they could be cost-effective over time due to their potential to reduce complications related to diabetes and cardiovascular events," says Josh Schreiner, Chief Product Officer at HealthEZ. "Investing in obesity treatment may result in long-term savings by preventing the onset or progression of obesity-related issues like type 2 diabetes, and result in improved employee health."

Given these factors, employers must consider both immediate financial implications and future health outcomes when deciding on health plan coverage.

In the meantime, HealthEZ says a comprehensive approach to obesity management should be anchored in a smart wellness and weight loss program. HealthEZ has developed an effective program that has demonstrated strong employee engagement which is based on coaching and having registered nurses on staff, and uses educational lunch-and-learns and webinars to enhance the approach.

"Wellness programs that provide nutritional guidance, physical activity support and behavioral counseling remain a key in addressing this issue to help employees," says Schreiner. "By providing access to a multidisciplinary approach, employers can enhance the efficacy of GLP-1 treatments and support sustainable lifestyle changes."

