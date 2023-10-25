With The Ability to Offer Services in Over 150 Countries Worldwide, VIPdesk Expands Its Global Capabilities by Launching Teams in The Philippines and Costa Rica

Staying true to its core mission of delivering elevated but efficient customer service solutions, VIPdesk has launched operations in the Philippines and Costa Rica. By partnering with a leading global EOR, VIPdesk can now offer its innovative home-based service delivery model, which matches uniquely qualified customer service experts with the specific requirements for each brand, without geographic restrictions in over 150 countries worldwide.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIPdesk, an award-winning U.S. based provider of elevated home-based customer care solutions, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its global capabilities. By partnering with a leading global EOR, VIPdesk can now offer its innovative home-based service delivery model, which matches uniquely qualified customer service experts with the specific requirements for each brand, without geographic restrictions in over 150 countries worldwide. Staying true to its core mission of delivering elevated customer service solutions, VIPdesk has already launched teams in the Philippines and Costa Rica. VIPdesk's growing portfolio of international brands seeks one consistent provider to deliver the same authentic service standards throughout international markets with the most efficient cost structure. As in the US, VIPdesk's main objective around the world is to serve as a true extension of its client's brands, delivering authentic and elevated customer experiences at any stage of their customer journey.
Sally Hurley, CEO of VIPdesk states, "We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the Philippines and Costa Rica. As a B Corp, our commitment to positive impact aligns seamlessly with supporting local communities. We believe that while technology can enhance, it is our dedicated team that truly elevates the customer experience. Even in an automated world, the essence of exceptional service lies in the genuine human connection"
The current business environment challenges each brand to provide the most efficient customer service setup while delighting customers and delivering excellent service. VIPdesk has long been an expert in helping brands deflect unnecessary customer volume to be able to focus on interactions which increase customer loyalty and average order size. Our new worldwide approach will allow VIPdesk to double down on this mission with the ability to perform certain tasks utilizing offshore market rates while increasing the overall level of customer experience within clients' budgets.
About VIPdesk
VIPdesk, a premium provider of outsourced customer experience solutions, utilizes a select team of remote work-at-home Brand Ambassadors (customer service professionals), located throughout the U.S., to provide elevated and efficient customer experiences for luxury and premium brands. As a certified B-Corp, Women-Owned-Corporation and Best Workplace winner, VIPdesk is on a fast mission to elevate the human experience with its team members and its partners. Talented team members of VIPdesk not only excel in delivering superior customer service but are passionate ambassadors of the brands they serve. VIPdesk's suite of services include Omni-Channel Customer service handling including all traditional and digital contact channels, social media management, back-office support and customer experience consulting complemented with AI powered customer analytics, automation and agent assist solutions. Visit www.vipdesk.com for more information or @VIPdesk on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.
