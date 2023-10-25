With The Ability to Offer Services in Over 150 Countries Worldwide, VIPdesk Expands Its Global Capabilities by Launching Teams in The Philippines and Costa Rica

Staying true to its core mission of delivering elevated but efficient customer service solutions, VIPdesk has launched operations in the Philippines and Costa Rica. By partnering with a leading global EOR, VIPdesk can now offer its innovative home-based service delivery model, which matches uniquely qualified customer service experts with the specific requirements for each brand, without geographic restrictions in over 150 countries worldwide.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIPdesk, an award-winning U.S. based provider of elevated home-based customer care solutions, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its global capabilities. By partnering with a leading global EOR, VIPdesk can now offer its innovative home-based service delivery model, which matches uniquely qualified customer service experts with the specific requirements for each brand, without geographic restrictions in over 150 countries worldwide. Staying true to its core mission of delivering elevated customer service solutions, VIPdesk has already launched teams in the Philippines and Costa Rica. VIPdesk's growing portfolio of international brands seeks one consistent provider to deliver the same authentic service standards throughout international markets with the most efficient cost structure. As in the US, VIPdesk's main objective around the world is to serve as a true extension of its client's brands, delivering authentic and elevated customer experiences at any stage of their customer journey.