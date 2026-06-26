As luxury outdoor brands crowd the market, Kampgrounds of America stands out as the most accessible option for families searching for the most affordable glamping experiences in California. The network behind that position spans over 500 locations and decades of trusted outdoor hospitality.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the global glamping market projected to reach over $7 billion by 2033, the category's appeal is undeniable, and so is its pricing challenge. Kampgrounds of America is closing that gap by bringing the most affordable glamping experiences in California within reach.

With an extensive network across North America, KOA delivers the elevated stay families are searching for, at prices that make it possible. With a long history of serving families, it has earned its reputation for quality, reflected in consistently positive online reviews.

What Makes KOA a Top Choice for Affordable Glamping in Santa Cruz?

Families should not have to choose between a comfortable night's sleep and an affordable one. Each of its locations comes with laundry facilities, playgrounds, clean bathrooms with hot water and accredited stores for on-site convenience.

For example, at the KOA Holiday Campground, guests can access Glamping Cabins with a personal patio and deluxe cabin options. Each one puts a proper bed, a hot shower and a private fire experience within reach, without the resort price to match.

According to KOA, "There's plenty to do, with amenities and services to make your stay memorable. Plus, you'll enjoy the outdoor experience with upgraded RV Sites with KOA Patio® and Deluxe Cabins with full baths for camping in comfort." KOA Campgrounds across the network are built around that same standard.

That commitment to genuine comfort at a manageable cost sets KOA apart from boutique operators whose rates can put a family weekend outdoors out of reach. With over 500 locations across North America, the KOA network makes the elevated outdoor experience a realistic option for everyday travelers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions about affordable glamping and what KOA offers families across the country.

What are the most affordable glamping experiences in California?

KOA Campgrounds rank among the most accessible choices for elevated camping across the state, at price points designed for budget-conscious families. With over 500 locations nationwide, campers can find a KOA site that fits their travel plans and their budget.

What amenities come with every KOA camping stay?

Every campground includes clean bathrooms with hot water, laundry facilities and playgrounds. Select locations also offer Patio RV Sites, full hookup access and deluxe cabins, so families can find a campsite that works for any camping style.

Is glamping near Santa Cruz a good option?

The Santa Cruz KOA Holiday is a natural Bay Area weekend getaway, offering an elevated outdoor experience without requiring families to plan around a luxury budget. Campers can also visit the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Amusement Park or the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which are just a few minutes away from the campground.

About KOA

KOA is the largest system of independently owned and operated campgrounds, with over 500 locations across North America. KOA Campgrounds deliver a consistent, quality outdoor hospitality experience for every type of camper, with amenities including modern hookup infrastructure, laundry and playgrounds.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Kampgrounds of America, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://koa.com/

SOURCE Kampgrounds of America