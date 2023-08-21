With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,396 Percent, Gorilla Netting Ranks No. 415 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Covid certainly made things challenging, and those challenges continue to affect us today, but we accept new challenges daily. Our tagline isn't merely a tagline for our services; it's how we're built – Built Gorilla Strong.™ – Dolvin Todd, President." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"Covid certainly made things challenging, and those challenges continue to affect us today, but we accept new challenges daily. Politics can make things challenging, but we accept those challenges too. The construction industry is full of unforeseen challenges, and we meet them head-on with a formidable mindset and continue to succeed. Our tagline isn't merely a tagline for our services; it's how we're built – Built Gorilla Strong.™ – Dolvin Todd, President, Gorilla Netting."

About Gorilla Netting

Gorilla Netting was formed to do things better. Better quality product. Better quality service. Built Gorilla Strong.™

We are a netting contractor that specializes in sports and barrier netting systems for applications such as golf range barrier netting, baseball netting, sports complex netting, netted drone enclosures, overhead netting and enclosures, security perimeter fences, and litter control fences for landfills.

Apart from these applications, we always welcome custom applications and are continually working on innovating materials, techniques, and designs. Our barrier netting systems help our clients offer increased safety and protection to their facilities, customers, employees, and surrounding properties. All of our barrier netting structures are designed and engineered uniquely for your installation, providing a custom solution for each application. We serve all types of customers, including public and private companies, county and state municipalities, golf courses, golf driving ranges, baseball fields, colleges and universities, government agencies, and the United States military.

Gorilla Netting has built the second-highest and third-largest netted drone enclosures in the United States. Some of our clients include some of the most prestigious golf clubs and courses throughout the United States, many colleges and universities, Top Golf, the USGA, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, NASA, JPL, the Government of Rwanda, various correctional facilities, corrections departments, and law enforcement agencies throughout the United States, the United States Military, MLB facilities, little leagues across the nation, small and large municipalities and more.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

