With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 4,018%, BetterBot Ranks No. 334 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"We have to give a lot of credit for this award to two very important groups: Our BetterBot team and our clients," said Robert Turnbull, President & Co-Founder of BetterBot. "Something special happens when you bring together a team of bright, motivated people who genuinely care for each other, and that's the wonderful folks here at BetterBot. And to our clients who saw and see where this technology is going and have a shared vision that we'll all get there together. Thank you."

About BetterBot

BetterBot's business has continued to grow over the last year, with new products and services regularly thrown into the mix. They are multifamily's #1 automation platform by creating technology that makes life easier for leasing teams. BetterBot offers the multifamily industry technology using AI chat along with lead nurturing to save onsite teams time and money. It is the leasing agent that never sleeps and engages prospects and residents alike to help them find the information they need wherever and whenever they need it. To learn more about BetterBot, go to BetterBot.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

