With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 687 Percent, BroCoTec Ranks No. 690 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Our journey from a startup in 2019 to one of America's fastest-growing companies is a testament to our team's dedication and innovative spirit." — Nathaniel Kemberling, CEO Post this

2024 Milestones for BroCoTec:

Inc. 5000 Ranking: BroCoTec's impressive revenue growth and market expansion have earned it the No. 690 spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list.

CRN MSP 500 Award: Earlier this year, BroCoTec was recognized in the CRN MSP 500 list, celebrating its exceptional managed services and innovative IT strategies.

CRN 250 Pioneer Category: BroCoTec also secured a position in the CRN 250 Pioneer Category, highlighting its forward-thinking approach and significant impact on the IT industry.

These accolades reinforce BroCoTec's leadership in the IT and Cybersecurity sectors, where the company offers comprehensive solutions to meet the complex challenges faced by today's businesses. To learn more about BroCoTec's range of services, including managed IT and Cybersecurity solutions, please visit www.brocotec.com.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 class features companies that have achieved extraordinary revenue growth despite economic challenges such as inflation and workforce changes. Collectively, the top 500 of these companies have added nearly 875,000 jobs to the economy over the past three years, with an average median three-year growth rate of 1,637 percent. For the complete 2024 Inc. 5000 rankings and company profiles, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About BroCoTec: Founded in 2019, BroCoTec is at the forefront of delivering state-of-the-art IT and Cybersecurity solutions to a diverse clientele. Committed to innovation and client success, BroCoTec is a growing force in the technology sector. Learn more about BroCoTec's achievements and services at www.brocotec.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000: Inc. Business Media is the premier platform for entrepreneurs, offering essential insights and recognition for the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The Inc. 5000 list is a symbol of entrepreneurial achievement, featuring businesses that are driving industry innovation. For additional information about Inc. and the Inc. 5000, please visit www.inc.com.

