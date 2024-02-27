With Two-Year Revenue Growth of 900%, Tixr Ranks Number 12 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This incredible growth is reflective of a critical mass we've reached as a global event commerce company, the innovative technology we've built and the incredible team we have around the world," Robert Davari, Co-Founder and CEO of Tixr. Post this

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region's economy. Tixr's growth over the two year period was 900%.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Pacific.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Tixr's rapid growth is a result of its speed to release products to market, modern architecture, and best-in-class technology solutions built for flexibility, efficiency, risk mitigation, yield management, and a better overall fan experience. Built from the ground up, the Tixr platform solves complex legacy challenges that have long-plagued the live events industry with a robust, sophisticated feature set that supports reserved seating, all-in pricing, waitlisting, price breakdowns, payment plans, peer-to-peer marketing, behavioral pricing, and more. The company also believes its partners own and control their data and should have the tools and agency to fully-customize a purchase experience that reflects the aesthetic of their individual event.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About TIXR

Tixr, the largest, fastest-growing privately-held primary ticketing and event commerce marketplace in the world, is transforming the ticket-buying experience. Born from a fan-focused frame of mind, the Tixr platform empowers large-scale events, music venues, and sports properties with innovative solutions to highly complex ticketing and e-commerce needs. Founded in 2013 in Santa Monica, CA, Tixr's modern, unified commerce experience supports all types of events, from festivals to global arena tours, and an almost limitless suite of commerce offerings beyond admission tickets. Find upcoming events at tixr.com and learn more about the Tixr platform at creators.tixr.com.

