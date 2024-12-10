With updates to AI, case management, and chambers administration, Opus 2 stays ahead of the evolving practice of law

"Our winter release is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our deep understanding, driven through close collaboration with our clients, of the dynamic challenges faced by legal professional today," said Raymond Bentinck, Chief Product Officer at Opus 2. Post this

Propelled by the changing landscape of the legal market, Opus 2 has made improvements to several of its solutions.

Creating Word documents from powerful AI analysis

Building on Opus 2's recent Microsoft Office integration and AI advancements, users can create Microsoft Word documents using AI-generated responses without leaving Opus 2. Lawyers can automatically summarise and analyse digitised evidence with Opus 2's built-in AI, then use the text as a first draft to quickly get started on briefs and work product. With a powerful query capability, legal professionals also can ask AI to automatically draft documents based on any prompt, such as requesting a witness statement based on a transcript, asking follow-up questions, or creating an issues list based on the AI analysis.

Enhancing project visibility with the procedural timetable

To help teams streamline their workflow, Opus 2 has added targeted project management tools like a new procedural timetable that enables case teams to more efficiently work through the stages of a case. More than just deadline tracking, teams can assign tasks associated with the timetable, track progress, and create automatic notifications to keep the team aligned.

Easily finding case information with improved search

Quickly finding information buried in larger sets of documents and data is more important than ever. With a more powerful, precise search capability, case teams can create expert queries that pinpoint key case details across large sets of documents in a few, simple steps. With the ability to add logic groupings with Boolean options, practitioners can easily build, save, and run complex search queries across sets of documents.

Freeing up valuable time for chambers clerks and barristers

A new Distribution of Work (DoW) report, in addition to other enhancements, is now available for clients using Opus 2 Chambers (LEX). The industry's leading chambers management software, Opus 2 Chambers (LEX) connects clerks, barristers, and other office staff with the most trusted, complete solution for simplifying administrative and marketing functions. Real-world input played a critical role in the development process. Sarah Earl (Chambers Director at Old Square Chambers and Chair of Education for the IBC) and Rachel Krys (Bar Council) provided guidance for the report based on personal experiences and the models they use, enabling the solution to streamline the DoW process.

Modernising case analysis and preparation based on client feedback

The release includes numerous other enhancements in keeping with the evolving nature of litigation support, including user interface improvements, notification updates, and enhanced worksheet functionality. To ensure quality upgrades, Opus 2's product team is informed by data-driven, client-centric analysis. As part of this approach, the company partnered with Ari Kaplan Advisors on the report Advancing Litigation Support to Fuel Growth in a Changing Legal Market, which captures practical insights from litigation support leaders. With key findings around increasing volumes of case data, technology challenges, and AI, Opus 2 is sharing the type of quantitative analysis that informs our development processes.

Showcasing leadership in AI and arbitration to Dubai Arbitration Week

Following the opening of the Opus 2 office in UAE, the Opus 2 team participated in Dubai Arbitration Week, including a panel discussion organised by two preeminent arbitration organisations, the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) and the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC), on technological developments in arbitration and Artificial Intelligence use cases in arbitration. Opus 2's participation underlines the company's commitment to meeting legal professionals where they are in the evolving global legal community.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. Learn more at opus2.com.

