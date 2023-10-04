With Version 9 ezCheckPrinting & virtual printer software update, QB clients can design and print checks

The new Version 9.1.0 has just been released and enables clients to seamlessly integrate other software Tweet this

"The new Version 9.1.0 has just been released and enables clients to seamlessly integrate other software." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

In addition to its new compatibility with Quickbooks, EzCheckPrinting software also includes many more features :

Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

Print an unlimited number of checks

Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

Customizable report features that are easy to use

Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

Starting at $99 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single installation, plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting prints professional checks for any size business. To learn more about this check writer software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], Halfpricesoft.com

