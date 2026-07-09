Withiii Leadership and OnTrack International announce strategic partnership to help organizations thrive in the age of AI

The partnership brings together a unique blend of leadership development, organizational transformation, and relational leadership intelligence to address the growing human connectivity challenges facing modern organizations. It is in overcoming internal and external divides that the modern organization will find the competitive advantage of this new era.

BETHESDA, Md., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relational leadership pioneer Withiii Leadership, founded by bestselling author and international thought leader Jim Ferrell, is partnering up with UK-based development consultancy OnTrack International to help organizations strengthen connectivity, collaboration, culture, and organizational performance in an increasingly complex and AI-enabled world.

This partnership combines Withiii Leadership's groundbreaking work in relational leadership and organizational connectivity, based on the ideas in Jim Ferrell's latest bestseller, You and We, with OnTrack International's long-standing expertise in leadership development, coaching, assessment, and organizational performance.

Together, they will support organizations that deal with complexity of scale, fast growth, or culture integration challenges to help address some of today's most pressing business issues, such as siloed work environments, post-acquisition integration, leadership fragmentation, collaboration breakdowns, blame culture, and the cultural implications of artificial intelligence.

The partnership is founded on a shared belief that while organizations have spent decades optimizing physical and cognitive capability, the next frontier of leadership advantage may be profoundly human.

As artificial intelligence increasingly augments analytical thinking and knowledge work, organizations are recognizing the growing importance of trust, connection, adaptability, collaboration, and relational intelligence as drivers of sustainable performance.

"Many organizational challenges are not caused by a lack of strategy, talent or expertise," Kevin Johnson, CEO of OnTrack International shares. "They occur in the space between people, teams and functions. By combining our capabilities with Withiii's relational leadership framework, we can help organizations strengthen the human dynamics that underpin performance, innovation and transformation."

Withiii's approach focuses on the quality of relationships across teams, functions and leadership ecosystems. It helps organizations improve collaboration, accelerate integration, and build cultures capable of thriving through change.

"The defining competitive advantage for any organization in this new technological era will be the degree to which they have strengthened their teams' organizational connectivity, both internally and externally," says Jim Ferrell, author of multiple international bestsellers in the relational leadership space and founder of Withiii Leadership. "Connectivity is the main driver for a culture of innovation, resilience and high performance, and our partnership with OnTrack will allow that work to be accessible to a broader audience and create greater impact for leaders and organizations."

The partnership will initially focus on joint leadership development initiatives, organizational transformation engagements, executive events, thought leadership programs, and reciprocal client opportunities. Future plans include the development of accredited methodologies, diagnostic tools, and scalable relational leadership solutions with a focus on the Northern American and UK markets.

The announcement follows growing client demand for practical approaches to navigating organizational complexity, integrating diverse teams, strengthening collaboration and leading effectively in the age of AI. Over the coming months, OnTrack International and Withiii Leadership will launch a joint thought leadership campaign exploring themes including relational leadership, organizational connectivity, leadership beyond hierarchy, AI and culture, and the future of human-centered performance.

About Withiii Leadership

Withiii Leadership helps organizations see, measure, and improve the level of connectivity between people, teams, and systems. Based on the unique relational leadership frameworks of Jim Ferrell's bestselling book You and We: A Relational Rethinking of Work, Life, and Leadership, Withiii illuminates the space between people through a suite of analytic tools, leadership development programs, and relational mapping technology.

About OnTrack International

OnTrack International is a leadership development, coaching, and organizational performance consultancy helping organizations unlock leadership capability, strengthen talent and accelerate business performance through assessment, development and transformation solutions.

Media Contact

Kathrin Peters, Withiii Leadership, 1 301799-6799, [email protected], withiii.com

SOURCE Withiii Leadership