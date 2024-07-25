AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by the Community and Regional Economics Network as well as the Land, Water and Environmental Economics sections, "Withstanding the Maelstrom: Policies for Disaster Recovery and Resilience" will focus on understanding which policies help or hinder disaster recovery and resilience will be key as we progress through an era characterized by increasingly frequent and intense storms, fires, and floods. This session dives into the intricate landscape of climate disaster planning and management with four papers that dissect critical aspects of policy impacts and adaptation strategies. The first paper addresses disaster preparedness and resilience through an investigation of coastal risk policies. Paper two examines post-disaster resilience and recovery through a study of government transfers and employment outcomes in the hurricane-impacted U.S. counties. The third and fourth papers focus on disaster recovery responsiveness, with the former investigating which factors drive recovery rates, and the latter estimating regional disaster recovery elasticities. This session offers a glimpse into how our disaster recovery policies might be reshaped to build regional resilience to climate disasters.

Presentations in this session:

Evaluation for Coastal Risk Policies based on a Dynamic Sorting Model

Zhenshan Chen, Virginia Tech

Navigating the Storm: Assessing Government Transfers and Employment Outcomes in Hurricane-Affected U.S. Counties

Zheng Tian, Pennsylvania State University

Regional economic resilience to climate disasters: An analysis of U.S. hurricane recoveries

Caren Mwange, Mississippi State University

Estimating Regional Elasticity to Recover from Disasters

Seong Yun, Mississippi State University

This session will take place on Tuesday, July 30 from 4:30 pm –6:00 pm CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Balcony L on the fourth floor.

