Withum Enhances ESG & Sustainability Services Offering through Strategic Alliance with Good.Lab

"We're excited to work with Good.Lab as their suite of products aligns with our goal of making ESG auditable." - Joe Holman, CPA, Principal and Practice Leader of Sustainability and ESG Services at Withum Post this

"We're excited to work with Good.Lab and continue to bring the most innovative solutions to our clients," said Joe Holman, CPA, Principal and Practice Leader of Sustainability and ESG Services at Withum. "Good.Lab's suite of products aligns with our goal of making ESG auditable and stresses the importance of having the expertise of a CPA when building or enhancing your company's ESG reporting."

Good.Lab helps companies build tailored ESG programs and strategies that align with their sustainability maturity level. The company's software platform includes tools for calculating GHG emissions footprints, both at company and product levels, assessing climate risk reporting readiness, benchmarking sustainability performance, and setting future ESG targets along with customized roadmaps for improvement. Good.Lab's software provides professional services teams with the tools to develop voluntary and mandatory disclosures, strategy, and performance measurement, so their clients can meet their sustainability goals and ESG regulatory and customer requirements effectively.

"Partnering with Withum brings together our leading-edge sustainability software with their deep expertise in advisory services. The end result is that businesses have the capabilities and insights for effective ESG reporting, compliance, and performance measurement," said Andries Verschelden, CEO & Co-Founder at Good.Lab. "Our joint efforts will enable companies to not only meet but exceed their sustainability objectives and regulatory requirements."

Withum is a participant in the first cohort of the CPA.com and Good.Lab program that enhances accounting and professional services firm's ability to deliver sustainability and ESG services. Their team's approach to delivering sustainability and ESG services centers on guiding organizations on the most suitable strategy to meet their objectives and Good.Lab's software will help them boost these advisory capabilities.

For more information about Withum and its Sustainability and ESG Services, visit: https://www.withum.com/esg

About Withum

Established in 1974, Withum is a national top-ranking public accounting firm providing advisory, tax and audit services to businesses and individuals on a local-to-global scale. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Withum has a presence in major financial centers across the country. Withum is an independent member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network. For more information, please visit www.withum.com.

About Good.Lab

Good.Lab is a Sustainability & Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) software provider that aims to create a more equitable and sustainable economy. Increasingly, companies are evaluated on a long-term commitment to delivering positive outcomes in their communities, for the environment, to their workers, to the users of their goods or service, as well as to their shareholders. Good.Lab aims to turn sustainability into a competitive advantage through its end-to-end Sustainability Platform and expert-level ESG and sustainability consulting services so companies can build right-sized programming aligned with their levels of sustainability maturity and aspiration. Good.Lab is a 1% for the Planet member, as well as a certified B Corporation™. For more information, please visit getgoodlab.com.

Media Contact

Mia Farber, Good.Lab, 1 4124147500, [email protected], https://getgoodlab.com

Kelly Materia, Withum, 1 7329174443, [email protected], https://www.withum.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Good.Lab