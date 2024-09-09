Witness God's Light Penetrating the Dark Side of Life in Alaska

Xulon Press presents a unique, creatively written book that demonstrates overcoming challenges through the grace of God while capturing the rugged Alaskan lifestyle.
WASILLA, Alaska, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Doris Hagedorn gives readers a fascinating view of the rugged Alaskan lifestyle in This Side of the Past: Volume I, Alaska's Port Alsworth ($13.99, paperback, 9781545659229; $25.99, hardcover, 9781545659236; $5.99, e-book, 9781545659243).
In this first volume, Hagedorn presents a refreshing mix of the Alaskan culture with spiritual encouragement. Her book shares the lives of some amazing Americans, all blessed with roots in rural Alaska. She introduces readers to the Alsworth family through their story demonstrating how God's Light penetrated the dark side of life in Alaska. From the earlier years — the land, its people and what it took to live those years — to an interesting man who had such a high interest in flying, a one-time wing-walker. Witness how Babe and Mary Alsworth worked hard, carved a home in the wilderness, and raised their family while always taking an interest and care for others. Their remarkable outreach, courage and grit (sprinkled with humor) provides a great lesson aimed to encourage all to overcome challenges through the grace of God.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Hagedorn said, "I not only knew the families of Port Alsworth well, but the people of Port Alsworth were a great blessing and help to the people of the area, including me and my co- worker."
Doris Hagedorn served in Alaska for over 60 years, having come to Alaska as a graduate of Multnomah School of the Bible, now known as Multnomah Bible College. She was called by the Lord, and served under Arctic Missions, Inc. Hagedorn is also the author of This Side of the Past: Volume II, Dick and the Mission Girls and This Side of the Past: Volume III, Meeting The Mission Girls.
The knowledge she gained living in Alaska and loving its people have well-qualified her to author these books that she enjoyed writing. Hagedorn loves the Savior and loves people. She numbers herself among the lost He came to save. She is ever thankful for His Word and His Mercy, Grace and Love, which freed her to serve and reach out in His name. She desires that her writings will be used of the Lord to draw others into the fold and into a closer walk with God. Hagedorn appreciates the privilege of knowing Christ and making Him known as He opens the doors. Besides writing, her favorite interest is the piano. She plays piano (in her God-given style) at Wasilla's Donut King. For more information about the author, her books and her blog, visit http://www.thissideofthepast.com.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. This Side of the Past: Volume I Alaska's Port Alsworth is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Doris Hagedorn, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected], www.thissideofthepast.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article