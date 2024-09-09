Witness God's Light Penetrating the Dark Side of Life in Alaska

I not only knew the families of Port Alsworth well, but the people of Port Alsworth were a great blessing and help to the people of the area, including me and my co- worker. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Hagedorn said, "I not only knew the families of Port Alsworth well, but the people of Port Alsworth were a great blessing and help to the people of the area, including me and my co- worker."

Doris Hagedorn served in Alaska for over 60 years, having come to Alaska as a graduate of Multnomah School of the Bible, now known as Multnomah Bible College. She was called by the Lord, and served under Arctic Missions, Inc. Hagedorn is also the author of This Side of the Past: Volume II, Dick and the Mission Girls and This Side of the Past: Volume III, Meeting The Mission Girls.

The knowledge she gained living in Alaska and loving its people have well-qualified her to author these books that she enjoyed writing. Hagedorn loves the Savior and loves people. She numbers herself among the lost He came to save. She is ever thankful for His Word and His Mercy, Grace and Love, which freed her to serve and reach out in His name. She desires that her writings will be used of the Lord to draw others into the fold and into a closer walk with God. Hagedorn appreciates the privilege of knowing Christ and making Him known as He opens the doors. Besides writing, her favorite interest is the piano. She plays piano (in her God-given style) at Wasilla's Donut King. For more information about the author, her books and her blog, visit http://www.thissideofthepast.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. This Side of the Past: Volume I Alaska's Port Alsworth is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Doris Hagedorn, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected], www.thissideofthepast.com

SOURCE Xulon Press