WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems and AMD Collaborate to Release a SAFERTOS Free Binary Evaluation Package for the AMD Kria™ K26 SOM

The AMD Kria™ K26 SOM is an adaptive computing platform optimized for edge applications, particularly in industries such as robotics, smart vision, and industrial automation. Powered by the AMD Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC architecture, the AMD Kria™ K26 delivers exceptional performance, low latency, and energy efficiency. Its flexible design, pre-built software tools, and robust development environment enable a faster time-to-market.

To download the free SAFERTOS Binary Evaluation Package for the AMD Kria™ K26, visit https://www.highintegritysystems.com/down-loads/manuals-datasheets/safertos-datasheetdownloads/

"We are excited to collaborate with AMD to bring SAFERTOS to the Kria™ K26 SOM," said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director at WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "Our collaboration with AMD enables developers to harness the power of adaptive computing while ensuring the highest levels of functional safety in demanding environments."

"The SAFERTOS Binary Evaluation Package will help developers innovate confidently, at the highest levels of performance, while ensuring that functional safety processes are in place," said Simon George, Director, Embedded Software – Solutions Engineering, AMD.

The collaboration with AMD combines WHIS' expertise in safety-critical RTOS with AMD adaptive computing technology. This collaboration allows us to deliver a powerful, scalable platform that developers can trust for their mission-critical projects. By leveraging the AMD Kria™ K26 platform, we ensure that developers can rely on both high performance and rigorous functional safety, enabling them to build mission-critical applications with confidence.

The SAFERTOS Binary Evaluation Package for the Kria™ K26 with Vitis™ offers developers a unique opportunity to experience the performance of SAFERTOS first-hand on the powerful AMD edge platform for free.

For those who require a full source code Evaluation Package, please contact your local representative or visit our website.

About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies Real Time Operating Systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.highintegritysystems.com.

AMD

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Kria, UltraScale+, Vitis and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Maria Brown, WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems, +44 1275 395 600, [email protected], https://www.highintegritysystems.com/

SOURCE WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems