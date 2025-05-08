WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems HAS ACHIEVED A KING'S AWARD FOR ENTERPRISE

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) has been honoured with a King's Award for Enterprise. WHIS is one of 197 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King's Award for Enterprise.
BRISTOL, United Kingdom, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announced on Tuesday 6 May, WHIS has been recognised for its excellence in international trade. A total of 199 Awards are made with two companies being recognised with two Awards. Employing 53 people, WHIS was founded in 1999 and has been delivering safety critical Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for over 20 years. A safety critical RTOS is a specialized software component designed to reliably and predictably manage hardware and software resources in systems where failure could result in loss of life, significant property damage, or mission failure.
Their flagship product, SAFERTOS, is a safety-critical Real Time Operating System designed for embedded processors used in electronic sub-systems. SAFERTOS is widely deployed across sectors such as automotive, medical, industrial, and aerospace, and deployed in critical applications including medical robotics, autonomous vehicles, battery management systems, and eVTOL aircraft. To demonstrate the safety credentials of SAFERTOS WHIS has achieved certification to multiple international functional safety standards, such as ISO 26262 (automotive) and IEC 61508 (industrial) and fully supports certification to IEC 62304 (medical) and DO 178C (aerospace). This results in a trusted product that is dependable in the most demanding environments. WHIS exports 95% of its products to 46 countries worldwide.
Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director, has been working for WHIS for over 24 years and has reflected on his time at the company. "It's been fantastic to see how the company has developed from a very small ember into a renowned international company. We have grown year on year through innovation, hard work, and commitment and this award is a great example of that."
The King's Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II's by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King's Awards Emblem for the next five years. Applications for King's Awards for Enterprise 2026 open on 6th May 2025 For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise .
Maria Brown, WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems, +44 1275 395 600, [email protected], https://www.highintegritysystems.com/
