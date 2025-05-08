WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems HAS ACHIEVED A KING'S AWARD FOR ENTERPRISE

We have grown year on year through innovation, hard work, and commitment and this award is a great example of that. Post this

Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director, has been working for WHIS for over 24 years and has reflected on his time at the company. "It's been fantastic to see how the company has developed from a very small ember into a renowned international company. We have grown year on year through innovation, hard work, and commitment and this award is a great example of that."

The King's Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II's by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King's Awards Emblem for the next five years. Applications for King's Awards for Enterprise 2026 open on 6th May 2025 For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise .

