WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Have Joined The RISC-V Foundation

SAFERTOS is a pre-certified safety Real Time Operating System (RTOS) for embedded processors developed by WHIS, a global safety systems company. It delivers superior performance and pre-certified dependability whilst utilizing minimal resources. SAFERTOS is delivered with a Design Assurance Pack (DAP), tailored specifically for the customer processor / compiler combination. SAFERTOS supports a wide range of international development standards and is widely used across multiple sectors. Popular due to its impressive safety credentials, SAFERTOS also features a unique adoption model – start your project for free with FreeRTOS and upgrade to SAFERTOS at the start of formal development. To see how WHIS can help with your project and to request your evaluation, contact us today at https://www.highintegritysystems.com/question/.

"We're proud to be Strategic Members of the RISC-V Foundation," said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director for WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "We foresee a significant opportunity for the safety expertise of SAFERTOS to play a crucial role in the burgeoning RISC-V landscape for safety critical projects."

At WHIS, we are setting new standards by integrating our world-renowned SAFERTOS with the RISC-V instruction set architecture. See for yourself and download one of our demos at: https://www.highintegritysystems.com/down-loads/manuals-datasheets/safertos-datasheet-downloads/

About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies real time operating systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit:

https://www.highintegritysystems.com.

