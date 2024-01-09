WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Have Joined The RISC-V Foundation

WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems (WHIS) proudly announces its strategic membership with the RISC-V Foundation, a significant milestone in our commitment to cutting-edge technology.
BRISTOL, England, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is proud to announce they have joined the RISC-V Foundation as a Strategic Member. The seamless integration of SAFERTOS for the RISC-V architecture provides an exceptional foundation for your safety-critical endeavours, paving the way for innovation.
The RISC-V Foundation is an open standard non-profit organisation to develop a universal Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) that is suitable for all processors, from small, embedded microcontrollers to fast high-performance computers. RISC-V is the embodiment of design freedom, extending its reach across every sector and industry through open-source collaboration. Notably, RISC-V processors boast remarkable energy efficiency attributed to their compact, streamlined instruction sets. In embracing an open-source philosophy, RISC-V ushers in flexibility, modularity, and scalability, all underscored by an inherent freedom of licensing. Where other proprietary ISA's have suffered from changes made to support the requirements of a single party, the RISC-V foundation has stated that absolute stability of the base architecture is a prime requirement for RISC-V.
SAFERTOS is a pre-certified safety Real Time Operating System (RTOS) for embedded processors developed by WHIS, a global safety systems company. It delivers superior performance and pre-certified dependability whilst utilizing minimal resources. SAFERTOS is delivered with a Design Assurance Pack (DAP), tailored specifically for the customer processor / compiler combination. SAFERTOS supports a wide range of international development standards and is widely used across multiple sectors. Popular due to its impressive safety credentials, SAFERTOS also features a unique adoption model – start your project for free with FreeRTOS and upgrade to SAFERTOS at the start of formal development. To see how WHIS can help with your project and to request your evaluation, contact us today at https://www.highintegritysystems.com/question/.
"We're proud to be Strategic Members of the RISC-V Foundation," said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director for WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "We foresee a significant opportunity for the safety expertise of SAFERTOS to play a crucial role in the burgeoning RISC-V landscape for safety critical projects."
At WHIS, we are setting new standards by integrating our world-renowned SAFERTOS with the RISC-V instruction set architecture. See for yourself and download one of our demos at: https://www.highintegritysystems.com/down-loads/manuals-datasheets/safertos-datasheet-downloads/
About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems
WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies real time operating systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit:
https://www.highintegritysystems.com.
