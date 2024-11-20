WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Have Joined The SOAFEE Initiative

We are proud to join SOAFEE and collaborate with such a dynamic ecosystem of commercial partners. Post this

SAFERTOS® is a pre-certified safety Real Time Operating System (RTOS) for embedded processors developed by WHIS, a global safety systems company. It delivers superior performance and pre-certified dependability whilst utilizing minimal resources. SAFERTOS® is delivered with a Design Assurance Pack (DAP), tailored specifically for the customer processor / compiler combination. SAFERTOS® supports a wide range of international development standards, such as ISO 26262, and is widely used across multiple sectors. Popular due to its impressive safety credentials, SAFERTOS® also features a unique adoption model, start your project for free with FreeRTOS and upgrade to SAFERTOS® at the start of formal development. To see how WHIS can help with your project and to request your evaluation, contact us today at https://www.highintegritysystems.com/question/.

"We are proud to join SOAFEE and collaborate with such a dynamic ecosystem of commercial partners," said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director for WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "With SAFERTOS® playing a crucial role in the seamless development, testing, and deployment of applications across diverse environments, from cloud to automotive edge, we are confident this collaboration will drive significant progress in the industry."

As an expert in developing robust, safety-certified software for safety-critical environments, WHIS is excited to contribute to SOAFEE's goal of enabling cloud-native development for mixed critical workloads. This collaboration will help shape best practices and standards for the automotive industry, ensuring that SAFERTOS® remains at the cutting edge of innovation in the evolving software landscape.

