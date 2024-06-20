WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Have Released New SAFERTOS Binary Evaluation Packages for Texas Instruments Automotive Processors

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) have released three new SAFERTOS Binary Evaluation Packages for Texas Instruments (TI) TDA4x and DRA8x automotive processors.
SAFERTOS is a pre-certified safety Real Time Operating System (RTOS) for embedded processors developed by WHIS, a global safety systems company. It delivers superior performance and pre-certified dependability whilst utilizing minimal resources. SAFERTOS is delivered with a Design Assurance Pack (DAP), tailored specifically for the customer processor/compiler combination. This enables SAFERTOS to support a wide range of international development standards, including ISO 26262 ASIL D, and is widely used across the automotive sector. SAFERTOS also features a unique adoption model – start your project for free with FreeRTOS and upgrade to SAFERTOS at the start of formal development. Already using FreeRTOS in your project? Contact us today to learn more about our safety critical upgrade path. http://www.highintegritysystems.com/question
WHIS has over a decade of experience in porting their RTOS products to and optimizing for TI platforms, meaning that SAFERTOS combines WHIS' globally trusted safety RTOS with TI automotive processor technology.
"Collaborations with companies like WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems are vital to our strategy of providing comprehensive solutions for engineers developing automotive and industrial equipment," said Mike Pienovi, manager for Arm-based processors at Texas Instruments. "By integrating SAFERTOS with our functional safety-compliant TDA4x and DRA8x automotive processors, we can offer a reliable, high-performance platform that supports the accelerated development of advanced safety-critical applications."
Texas Instruments has been working with automotive manufacturers for decades. The TDA4x family is purpose-built to enhance awareness of a car's surroundings, while the DRA8x family helps enable the evolution of software-defined cars. When SAFERTOS, WHIS' cutting-edge safety critical RTOS, is combined with TI processors, it enables engineers to create reliable advanced driver assistance systems. Download a Binary Evaluation Package today at:
http://www.highintegritysystems.com/down-loads/manuals-datasheets/safertos-datasheet-downloads
More specifically, the SAFERTOS Binary Evaluation Packages support the high performance C66x DSP, the powerful C7x DSP and the Arm® Cortex®-R5F processor core. These Binary Evaluation Packages from WHIS empower developers to experience the performance of SAFERTOS first-hand. For those who require a full source code Evaluation Package please contact your local representative or visit our website.
"WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems' Binary Evaluation Packages leverage the capabilities of Texas Instruments TDA4x and DRA8x automotive processors," said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director for WHIS. "This combination empowers developers to explore the potential of WHIS' innovative solutions, ultimately paving the way for safer, smarter, and more connected vehicles."
Take a step into the future with WHIS and download a Binary Evaluation Package for free at: http://www.highintegritysystems.com/down-loads/manuals-datasheets/safertos-datasheet-downloads
About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems
WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies Real Time Operating Systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.highintegritysystems.com
