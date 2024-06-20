WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Have Released New SAFERTOS Binary Evaluation Packages for Texas Instruments Automotive Processors

By integrating SAFERTOS with our functional safety-compliant TDA4x and DRA8x automotive processors, we can offer a reliable, high-performance platform that supports the accelerated development of advanced safety-critical applications. Post this

WHIS has over a decade of experience in porting their RTOS products to and optimizing for TI platforms, meaning that SAFERTOS combines WHIS' globally trusted safety RTOS with TI automotive processor technology.

"Collaborations with companies like WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems are vital to our strategy of providing comprehensive solutions for engineers developing automotive and industrial equipment," said Mike Pienovi, manager for Arm-based processors at Texas Instruments. "By integrating SAFERTOS with our functional safety-compliant TDA4x and DRA8x automotive processors, we can offer a reliable, high-performance platform that supports the accelerated development of advanced safety-critical applications."

Texas Instruments has been working with automotive manufacturers for decades. The TDA4x family is purpose-built to enhance awareness of a car's surroundings, while the DRA8x family helps enable the evolution of software-defined cars. When SAFERTOS, WHIS' cutting-edge safety critical RTOS, is combined with TI processors, it enables engineers to create reliable advanced driver assistance systems. Download a Binary Evaluation Package today at:

http://www.highintegritysystems.com/down-loads/manuals-datasheets/safertos-datasheet-downloads

More specifically, the SAFERTOS Binary Evaluation Packages support the high performance C66x DSP, the powerful C7x DSP and the Arm® Cortex®-R5F processor core. These Binary Evaluation Packages from WHIS empower developers to experience the performance of SAFERTOS first-hand. For those who require a full source code Evaluation Package please contact your local representative or visit our website.

"WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems' Binary Evaluation Packages leverage the capabilities of Texas Instruments TDA4x and DRA8x automotive processors," said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director for WHIS. "This combination empowers developers to explore the potential of WHIS' innovative solutions, ultimately paving the way for safer, smarter, and more connected vehicles."

Take a step into the future with WHIS and download a Binary Evaluation Package for free at: http://www.highintegritysystems.com/down-loads/manuals-datasheets/safertos-datasheet-downloads

About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies Real Time Operating Systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.highintegritysystems.com

