WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Have Released New SAFERTOS Demos For The Microchip dsPIC33A DSCs

The SAFERTOS demos in collaboration with Microchip showcases the functional safety-compliant dsPIC33A DSCs in combination with our pre-certified, safety-critical SAFERTOS. Post this

Functional Safety Compliant 32-bit dsPIC33A DSCs offer a range of integrated hardware safety features that help you develop safety-critical applications to meet the ISO 26262 (ASIL B) and IEC 61508 (SIL 2). By collaborating to integrate SAFERTOS with Microchip's dsPIC33AK128MC106 and dsPIC33AK512MPS512, engineers can develop highly safety-critical, high-performance embedded solutions, such as advanced sensor interfacing, digital power and motor control applications for the automotive and industrial markets. This combination ensures dependability for your real-time performance and full compliance with critical safety regulations. Download the demos today.

More specifically, SAFERTOS is designed to run seamlessly on the dsPIC33A (DSC 32-bit) core in the dsPIC33AK128MC106 and dsPIC33AK512MPS512 processors. These demos from WHIS empower developers to experience the performance of SAFERTOS firsthand. For those who require a full source code Evaluation Package, please contact your local representative or visit our website for more information.

"The SAFERTOS demos in collaboration with Microchip showcases the functional safety-compliant dsPIC33A DSCs in combination with our pre-certified, safety-critical SAFERTOS", said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director for WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "This powerful combination allows developers to fully harness the potential of SAFERTOS for real-time, safety-critical applications, enabling the creation of next-generation solutions for automotive and industrial markets."

Would you like to start your embedded development project for free? dsPIC33A DSCs now support FreeRTOS™ v10.5, giving developers robust RTOS capabilities for real-time embedded applications. With the Curiosity Platform Development Board, you can get up and running quickly using ready-to-go demo applications and detailed documentation. What makes this platform especially powerful is the smooth transition path to SAFERTOS. Many teams prototype with FreeRTOS™ and upgrade to SAFERTOS as they move toward production and functional safety requirements, minimizing rework and accelerating time to certification.

Download a demo for free.

About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies Real Time Operating Systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit:

https://www.highintegritysystems.com.

Media Contact

Maria Brown, WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems, +44 1275 395 600, [email protected], https://www.highintegritysystems.com/

SOURCE WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems