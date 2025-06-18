WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Have Released New SAFERTOS Demos For The Microchip dsPIC33A DSCs

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) have released new SAFERTOS demos in partnership with Microchip for the 32-bit dsPIC33A Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs). These demos enable developers to explore the advanced capabilities of SAFERTOS on Microchip's versatile DSCs, offering an ideal solution for safety-critical applications in the automotive and industrial sectors.
SAFERTOS is a pre-certified safety RTOS for embedded systems developed by WHIS, a global safety systems company. It delivers superior performance and pre-certified dependability whilst utilizing minimal resources. SAFERTOS is delivered with a Design Assurance Pack (DAP), tailored specifically for the customer processor/compiler combination. This enables SAFERTOS to support a wide range of international development standards, including ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL 3 by TÜV SÜD, making it a trusted solution across multiple industries.
Functional Safety Compliant 32-bit dsPIC33A DSCs offer a range of integrated hardware safety features that help you develop safety-critical applications to meet the ISO 26262 (ASIL B) and IEC 61508 (SIL 2). By collaborating to integrate SAFERTOS with Microchip's dsPIC33AK128MC106 and dsPIC33AK512MPS512, engineers can develop highly safety-critical, high-performance embedded solutions, such as advanced sensor interfacing, digital power and motor control applications for the automotive and industrial markets. This combination ensures dependability for your real-time performance and full compliance with critical safety regulations. Download the demos today.
More specifically, SAFERTOS is designed to run seamlessly on the dsPIC33A (DSC 32-bit) core in the dsPIC33AK128MC106 and dsPIC33AK512MPS512 processors. These demos from WHIS empower developers to experience the performance of SAFERTOS firsthand. For those who require a full source code Evaluation Package, please contact your local representative or visit our website for more information.
"The SAFERTOS demos in collaboration with Microchip showcases the functional safety-compliant dsPIC33A DSCs in combination with our pre-certified, safety-critical SAFERTOS", said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director for WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "This powerful combination allows developers to fully harness the potential of SAFERTOS for real-time, safety-critical applications, enabling the creation of next-generation solutions for automotive and industrial markets."
Would you like to start your embedded development project for free? dsPIC33A DSCs now support FreeRTOS™ v10.5, giving developers robust RTOS capabilities for real-time embedded applications. With the Curiosity Platform Development Board, you can get up and running quickly using ready-to-go demo applications and detailed documentation. What makes this platform especially powerful is the smooth transition path to SAFERTOS. Many teams prototype with FreeRTOS™ and upgrade to SAFERTOS as they move toward production and functional safety requirements, minimizing rework and accelerating time to certification.
About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems
WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies Real Time Operating Systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit:
https://www.highintegritysystems.com.
