WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Unveils Aerospace Excellence at Embedded World 2024

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS), a pioneering force in Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS), is set to showcase its latest aerospace advancements at the highly anticipated Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, 9th-11th April. As the demand for real-time processing power and seamless integration intensifies, WHIS remains at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower embedded systems across diverse applications.

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is set to showcase its ground breaking aerospace excellence at the Embedded World 2024. At the heart of SAFERTOS lies a responsive, robust, and deterministic embedded RTOS, ideally suited for the demanding needs of aerospace development. However, WHIS goes beyond simply providing a powerful RTOS. SAFERTOS also embraces the challenges of certification, empowering developers with clear and concise certification planning documentation. WHIS supplies a tailored "Plan for Software Aspects of Certification" (PSAC) alongside standard documentation, enabling efficient collaboration with Designated Engineering Representatives (DERs) and smooth progress through Stage Of Involvement (SOI) audits. WHIS also offers comprehensive design and verification evidence, with their high standards and quality guiding the development of design documentation and source code. Regular SOI audits also verify conformance and ensure complete coverage with MC/DC testing. SAFERTOS is also delivered with source code alongside the verified binary library.