WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Watch our anniversary video today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REH8jeGf4Yw

Originally part of the aerospace division, WHIS has become a leader in developing safety-critical applications across multiple industries, including Safety Islands, Autonomous Systems and Battery Management Systems. As a company focused on safety, WHIS is dedicated to shaping the future of safety-critical systems. This expertise sets WHIS apart in the competitive Real Time Operating System (RTOS) market, offering a unique understanding of the stringent requirements of mission-critical systems. WHIS' portfolio includes renowned products such as SAFERTOS, a safety-certified RTOS known for its exceptional performance in demanding environments. Additionally, WHIS offers OPENRTOS®, the commercial license for FreeRTOS, as well as specialized security modules and safety plugins that provide unparalleled security and flexibility. Find out more about WHIS at: https://www.highintegritysystems.com/company-description/

"Reaching our 25th anniversary is a testament to the incredible dedication, hard work, and ingenuity of our team members, past and present," said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director for WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "Together, we've overcome challenges, delivered world-class solutions, and built lasting partnerships across industries. While we are proud of what we've accomplished, we are even more excited about what the future holds."

Throughout its 25-year journey, WHIS has continually set new standards in safety-critical software development. The company's engineers took the FreeRTOS functional model, performed a comprehensive HAZOP (Hazard and Operability Study), identified and mitigated functional weaknesses, and followed the rigorous IEC 61508 SIL 3 development lifecycle, the highest certification possible for software-only components. The result: SAFERTOS, a certified RTOS that delivers unmatched safety and dependability. For more information, visit: https://www.highintegritysystems.com/safertos/

Looking Toward the Future

As WHIS celebrates its 25th anniversary, the company is not only reflecting on past achievements but also looking forward to a future full of possibilities.

