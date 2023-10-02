Wittliff Cutter Adds Experienced IP Trial Lawyer as Senior Counsel

Matt Gates has represented technology companies of all sizes involved in high-stakes patent infringement cases in courts across the United States, as well as in proceedings before the International Trade Commission.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wittliff Cutter is pleased to welcome trial lawyer Matt Gates to the firm as Senior Counsel. Matt has tried and litigated IP and complex commercial disputes for over a decade. His practice has also included antitrust matters and product defect cases.

Matt has represented technology companies of all sizes involved in high-stakes patent infringement cases in courts across the United States, as well as in proceedings before the International Trade Commission. His representative experience encompasses a variety of technologies and industries, including semiconductors, software, consumer electronics, and wireless networking. Matt also has a track record of addressing complex commercial litigation issues that often arise in intellectual property cases, including trade secret misappropriation, contractual disputes, and jurisdictional disputes.

"We are very excited to have a seasoned IP litigator and trial lawyer join our ranks," said partner John Saba, who leads the firm's IP litigation practice. "Matt has tried several multi-million-dollar IP lawsuits, including a recent jury trial in the Western District of Texas. Both our firm and our clients have already benefitted from his experience."

Prior to joining Wittliff Cutter, Matt was a senior counsel at the Austin office of Bracewell and, before that, a senior associate at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Matt is an honors graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and of the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he received a bachelor's degree in political science.

Wittliff Cutter is an Austin-based law firm with national reach that focuses on complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, cybersecurity issues, as well as privacy, licensing, and technology-related transactions. Since 2013, we have provided creative and impactful legal solutions for our clients across a range of industries and practice areas, including litigation, business counseling, and general counsel services. For more information, please visit wittliffcutter.com.

