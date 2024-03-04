Wittliff Cutter Adds Experienced Trial Lawyers Lisa E. Davis, Nicole Norris

Both attorneys have 20+ years of experience leading complex commercial litigation matters and intellectual property disputes. Both also have years of senior in-house counsel perspective.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wittliff Cutter is proud to announce the addition of veteran trial lawyers Lisa E. Davis and Nicole Norris as Senior Counsels. Lisa and Nicole each bring to Wittliff Cutter 20-plus years of experience leading complex commercial litigation matters and intellectual property disputes. Both also have years of senior in-house counsel perspective.

"Lisa and Nicole are both amazing and experienced peer lawyers we have known personally and professionally for many years," says Wittliff Cutter Partner John Saba. "We are thrilled and incredibly grateful both have chosen to join our team. Adding Lisa and Nicole makes our overall team that much stronger and increases our bench strength in two key practice areas: complex commercial litigation and intellectual property litigation. You will not find a firm of our size with an entire team that is this experienced and talented."

Lisa joins Wittliff Cutter after successfully managing a private legal practice and roles as general counsel and chief privacy officer for a Texas-based national healthcare company. Before moving to senior in-house roles, Lisa spent the first 16 years of her career practicing complex commercial litigation at a large national law firm, leaving as an equity partner. She has substantial trial experience, successfully argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and authored a persuasive amicus curiae brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in the influential case Sorrell v. IMS Health Inc.

Nicole brings more than two decades of experience to Wittliff Cutter. She began her career as a big firm trial lawyer, representing clients in high-stakes intellectual property disputes and complex commercial litigation. She has represented numerous companies in the technology, pharmaceutical, and medical device fields in patent, antitrust, and trade secret litigation matters. Nicole has also spent the better part of a decade as a senior in-house intellectual property and commercial counsel. In that practice, she manages a global IP portfolio as well as corporate compliance and employment matters.

About Wittliff Cutter

Wittliff Cutter is an Austin-based law firm with national reach that focuses on complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, cybersecurity issues, privacy, licensing, and technology-related transactions. The firm was recognized by the 2024 Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide as one of the top boutiques in Texas for its expertise in dispute resolution and intellectual property. Since 2013, Wittliff Cutter has provided creative and impactful legal solutions for clients across a range of industries and practice areas, including litigation, business counseling, and general counsel services. For more information, please visit wittliffcutter.com.

Media Contact

