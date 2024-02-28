Wives, Ask Yourself: Are You Giving Up Your Marriage Without Remembering Your Wedding Vows?

Wow! I always thought about writing a book, but I never thought that I would write this book with the God given content inside. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Helms said, "Wow! I always thought about writing a book, but I never thought that I would write this book with the God given content inside. I always thought that I would write a book about my love life, love or finding love. Never did I ever imagine that I would write a book about a love that is deeper than any love that I have ever encountered. God's Love! God's love for me and my husband in the worst season of our marriage inspired me to the point where I felt a sense of purpose to share with the world. First, God gave me the assignment of creating Saving the Wife Ministry on social media. Then, after a while, I was compelled to start writing the book to the ministry. Writing the book 'Saving the Wife! This is Key!' was literally about being obedient to the voice of God and sharing the wisdom from God. God wants people to know that He is the key in every aspect of life. To be chosen to be a vessel of His holy Word and of His way is very inspiring to me. Overall, the Lord's Holy Spirit inspired me!"

Tiffany T. Helms is the founder and President of Saving the Wife Ministry. She was born and raised in the Midwestern region of the United States. Helms's life changed at the age of eleven, when she gave her life to Christ and was baptized at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in East St. Louis, Illinois. She is a born-again believer, a follower of Jesus and a missionary at heart. Even during her youth, Helms was and has always been an advocate for love. Being a wife was her dream and now, she is a wife of 13 years, a mother, sister, and good friend. Helms is a woman of faith and believes every Word of God. She enjoys shopping as therapy, dancing, writing poems and playing cards with her mom and siblings. Connect with Helms on her social media platform @savingthewifeministry.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Saving The Wife! THIS IS KEY!: To Keep the Vow "For Better or For WORST" is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

