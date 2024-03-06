Wizr AI Unveils Revolutionary Generative AI Platform for Enhanced Customer Support

'Wizr is on a path to pioneer AI Autonomous agents dedicated to mastering customer intelligence, fundamentally transforming the landscape of customer support and setting new standards for service excellence' – said Sirish Kosaraju, CEO and Co-Founder of Wizr. Post this

Through its advanced AI capabilities, the Wizr Cx Hub offers a suite of tools for proactive support management. By employing signals intelligence to autonomously tag service tickets and utilizing sophisticated issue clustering algorithms for in-depth root cause analysis, the platform ensures that escalations are not just managed but pre-empted.

The innovative Wizr Agent Assist feature is set to become a game-changer for support agents worldwide. By harnessing the power of historical data and a comprehensive knowledge base, it enables the crafting of responses and streamlines myriad tasks, resulting in a surge in agent productivity. Furthermore, the Wizr Auto Solve function brings about unparalleled efficiency by autonomously resolving up to 45% of support tickets.

At the foundation of Wizr Cx Hub's capabilities lies the robust Wizr AI Studio, which has seamless pre-built integrations with popular systems such as Zendesk, Salesforce Support Cloud, Jira, Slack, Shopify, and ShipRocket, to name a few. Coupled with its stringent enterprise-grade security measures and end-to-end process audit trails, Wizr AI Studio ensures complete transactional integrity and accountability.

Wizr Cx Hub is in closed beta with several large enterprises and SaaS customers and will be open for General Availability in May 2024. Please meet our team at SaasBoomi to learn more about the product. Visit us at https://www.wizr.ai/ or reach out to us at [email protected].

