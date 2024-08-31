Wizr.ai Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 Certifications, Demonstrating Unwavering Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

Certification Milestone Reinforces Wizr.ai's Dedication to Industry-Leading Security Standards

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wizr.ai is thrilled to announce that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards excellence in data security and compliance. This achievement reflects our steadfast dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and trust for our customers.

"We are incredibly proud to announce that Wizr.ai has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications," said Sirish Kosaraju, CEO and Co-Founder at Wizr.ai. "Data security, privacy, and compliance have always been critical to our operations. These factors become even more crucial when providing AI-related services and platforms, where vast amounts of data are used for training models. It's essential to have the right processes in place to ensure data remains secure and private and is used only for its intended purposes. As we continue to scale and collaborate with some of the largest enterprises globally, these certifications reaffirm our commitment to maintaining a secure and compliant environment for our customers."

As we celebrate this significant achievement, we look forward to the exciting opportunities it will unlock for Wizr.ai. Our commitment to data security and compliance will continue to drive us forward as we expand and collaborate with global enterprises.

About Wizr AI

Wizr enhances customer support seamlessly with AI-powered tools. Cx Hub predicts and prevents escalations, while Agent Assist boosts productivity with automated tasks. Auto Solve handles up to 45% of tickets, freeing agents for complex issues. Cx Control Room analyzes sentiment to guide proactive solutions, maximizing satisfaction and retention. Guided by AI, Wizr prioritizes exceptional customer experiences, driving unparalleled outcomes.

