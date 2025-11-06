WJ Partners Invests in 7 Brew, Nation's Fastest-Growing Drive-Thru Beverage Chain

"The drive-thru beverage category is exploding," said Piedmont Beverage Co. CEO Mark Robinson, "and we believe 7 Brew is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growing popularity." Post this

"The drive-thru beverage category is exploding, and we believe 7 Brew is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growing popularity," said Robinson. "The brand differentiates itself through speed of service, customization, and an exceptional customer experience."

7 Brew's value proposition resonates strongly with consumers, resulting in impressive growth. The chain has nearly tripled its number of stands in the past two years alone from 174 at the start of 2024 to over 500 today.

"We're very excited to have WJ Partners helping us drive growth in the Southeastern U.S.," said John Davidson, CEO of 7 Brew. "We truly look forward to the new partnership."

"Adding the fast-growing 7 Brew brand to our portfolio is a logical extension of the success we've enjoyed with other franchise-based concepts," noted Jaime Wall, managing partner of WJ Partners. "This is a unique opportunity to partner with an emerging leader with best-in-class unit economics in the highly attractive coffee category."

City National Bank provided financing for the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About WJ Partners

Founded in 2008, WJ Partners is an investment partnership focused on building lower middle-market companies in the consumer, industrial and business services sectors, including a successful track record investing in and growing franchised-based concepts like Pure Barre and Eggs Up Grill. Given its permanent capital source, WJ Partners uses a long-term approach to investing. The firm's mission is to create value by providing financial, strategic and management resources to capture growth opportunities and operational efficiencies. Visit www.wjpartners.com.

About 7 Brew

7 Brew is a rapidly growing coffee brand that is revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru coffee service. 7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy, sodas, and more, all with an extra boost of kindness from their team. The dream of 7 Brew came alive with the first "stand" in Rogers, Ark., and its seven original coffees. Today, over 500 7 Brew stands operate across the country. For more information, visit www.7brew.com and follow 7 Brew on Instagram (@7brewcoffee), TikTok (@7brewcoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/7brewcoffee) and X (@7BrewCoffee).

