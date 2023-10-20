WJA Ruby Gala Promises an Unforgettable Evening of Glamour and Celebration

November 2nd, we will celebrate with the industry and so many of the women who helped pave the way for our past, current, and future successes. I am personally very proud that the WJA remains committed to engagement, inclusion, and community at the forefront of all we do. Post this

The evening will commence with a red-carpet entrance, where illustrious Patrick McMullan via Getty Images will capture guests in their finest moments. A flight of stairs will lead attendees past the restaurant and through private doors, where guests will be welcomed by greeters in bejeweled gowns by Astarte Creative. Butlers will line the hallway serving champagne on trays, setting the stage for an enchanting night ahead.

Upon arrival, guests will be treated to an elevated cocktail reception, featuring an array of immersive experiences and entertainment. The reception will showcase passed hors d'oeuvres and gourmet dinner stations, presented by Major Food Group—the global hospitality empire behind many of New York's most celebrated restaurants, including THE GRILL, Carbone, Torrisi, and Lobster Club. The menu, a harmonious blend of culinary artistry across their signature concepts, will leave guests feeling satisfied and delighted. Cocktails, spirits, champagne, and wine will flow freely throughout the evening, ensuring every palate is catered to.

Acclaimed performers, beginning with the extraordinary harpist Lexie Lowell by Elan Artists in combination with a percussionist, will provide an unforgettable experience, playing sultry grooves ranging from Sade to Fleetwood Mac and more. Duo aerialists by Astarte Creative will perform alongside the musicians, against the backdrop of the ethereal backlit window chain curtains. Ensembles will don hand beaded, haute couture costumes, embracing an evening of luxury. Afterwards, internationally acclaimed urban rhythm musicians Drumadics by Elan Artists will bring on a high energy performance of trumpets, saxophones, and bucket drums, introducing John Green, President & CEO of Lux Bond & Green, as the emcee for the night. Founding members, international board and chapter past presidents, as well as scholarship recipients will be recognized for their contributions to WJA.

The highlight of the night will be a thrilling auction led by renowned auctioneer, gemologist, and jewelry specialist, Caroline Ervin via Lydia Fenet Agency. The featured lot, provided by Inspirato for Good, is a luxurious five-star corporate retreat package featuring a choice of iconic properties and destinations, including Costa Rica, Punta Cana, Kiawah Island, Rosemary Beach and more. Also included is a six-month Inspirato Travel membership. A paddle raise will also be conducted, inviting guests to contribute to the mission of WJA through their bids.

Following the auction, guests will be treated to a spellbinding performance by Astarte Creative, a dance act which seamlessly weaves together the elegance of Moulin Rouge Paris and the vibrancy of modern-day pop style New York, within a custom jewel-themed montage exclusively created for the evening's guests. The night will crescendo with an electrifying performance by Lorenzo Laroc, the New York native virtuoso, on his signature five-string plexiglass electronic violin, playing a range of musical styles, from jazz and rock to Latin. Guests will be invited to revel in the ambiance, enjoy the lounge areas, and immerse themselves in the stunning surroundings and performances.

The WJA 40th Anniversary Gala seeks to raise funds to support the mission of The Women's Jewelry Association, which stands as a beacon of empowerment for women in the jewelry and watch industries. Its mission is to help women in the trade advance and develop professionally through networking, education, leadership development, and the provision of member services. Across nineteen national chapters and two international chapters, connection and collaboration are built through meaningful relationships and volunteering. The organization provides a wide range of educational and mentorship opportunities, including virtual and in-person workshops, webinars, and masterclasses, as well as professional development partnerships, including the Pearls as One Course with the Cultured Pearl Association of America, Negotiable Training via the JCK Industry Fund, and the Jewelry Loupe Project, a six-month mentorship program for new designers.

"This year marks a significant milestone for the Women's Jewelry Association. We have impacted women's lives for forty years! November 2nd, we will celebrate with the industry and so many of the women who helped pave the way for our past, current, and future successes," says Susan Chandler, WJA President and Chief Merchandising Offer for Citizen Watch America. "I am personally very proud that the WJA remains committed to engagement, inclusion, and community at the forefront of all we do. Our Diversity Equity and Inclusion programs, and Gen-Z research seminar, are great examples of how we will continue to deliver important conversations for our membership and supporters throughout the jewelry and watch industry. We are grateful to partner with leading organizations that make these educational moments possible, and we look forward to ramping up even more in the coming year." WJA aims to nurture a more inclusive, informed, and sustainable industry, and a portion of the proceeds from each gala ticket and sponsorship will go towards the Women's Jewelry Association Foundation, the philanthropic arm of WJA, which distributes grants and scholarships. "The WJA Foundation's mission is to build relationships and maximize opportunities for financial support and professional development across all facets of our industry for women whether they are beginning, advancing, or enriching their careers," says Gabrielle Grazi, President of the WJA Foundation and VP, Head Retail Strategy and Partnerships, Natural Diamond Council. By raising funds during the WJA Ruby Gala, the organization is poised to further its initiatives, ensuring that women continue to thrive in the trade for generations to come. Through the gala, attendees can play an active role in supporting students, small business owners, and emerging leaders, contributing to a brighter future for the entire industry. Individual gala tickets, sponsorships, and donations may be purchased, or made, here.

Monica Elias, CEO and Executive Producer of Elias World Media is the Event Chair of the WJA Ruby Gala, and Susan Chandler, WJA President and Chief Merchandising Offer for Citizen Watch America, is the Sponsorship Chair of the WJA Ruby Gala. Monica and Susan are supported by WJA committee members: Aida Alvarez, Kendra Bridelle, Gabrielle Grazi, and Ivette Nersesyan- Stephanopoulos. "This is one of the most highly anticipated galas of the year. The evening has been meticulously curated to emulate the beauty, creativity, and passion of the jewelry and watch industries. From the iconic and rich history of the location where the gala is being held, to the bespoke and immersive performances, and renowned composers, there was a great desire to create one-of-a-kind experiences across different genres that would captivate our guests, and most importantly, recognize the generous support received by the trade to make this evening possible. The special moments we've created throughout the evening are symbolic of WJA's momentous milestone achievements over the years. This will be an evening of celebration, inspiration, and fundraising in support of the future, and it will bring together some of the most prominent names in media, entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy," says Monica Elias. The Women's Jewelry Association would like to acknowledge the support of its gala sponsors, who make this extraordinary event possible: De Beers, Jewelers Mutual, Citizen Watch America, GIA, Elias World Media, JCK, Krainz Creations, Platinum Guild International, Stuller, The Centurion Jewelry Show, BOSS Logics, Chrysmela, Goldstar, Heritage Auctions, Instore, Lux, Bond & Green, Marco Bicego, Richline Group, Sheetal, Uni-Design, V&A Group, and Casadevall Group.

Attire for the WJA Ruby Gala is Black Tie optional; attendees are encouraged to wear the color red, in solidarity with the anniversary color and theme. Tickets for the WJA Ruby Gala are limited, and available for purchase at https://wja.wedoauctions.com. For sponsorship opportunities and further information, please contact [email protected]. For inquiries regarding this press release, contact Pietra Communications by calling 212-913-9761 or email [email protected].

About the Women's Jewelry Association:

The Women's Jewelry Association (WJA) is a trailblazing organization dedicated to empowering and advancing women within the jewelry and watch industries. In 1983, WJA was founded on the belief that women could create lasting change by connecting, mentoring, and recognizing one another's accomplishments. Today, WJA stands as a global network of professionals spanning diverse roles, from designers and manufacturers to retailers and media representatives. The organization's mission is to facilitate professional growth through networking, education, leadership development, and a wide range of member services. Through its numerous chapters across the U.S. and around the world, WJA offers a spectrum of benefits, including networking events, educational programs, mentoring initiatives, scholarships, and grants.

About the Women's Jewelry Association Foundation:

The WJA Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Women's Jewelry Association (WJA), dedicated to furthering the organization's mission of providing women in the jewelry and watch industries with educational and business opportunities to help them achieve their full career potential. The Foundation operates as a 501(c)(3) corporation, actively engaging individuals and corporations to contribute and make meaningful impact through the distribution of scholarships and grants.

Media Contact

Olga Gonzalez, Women's Jewelry Association, 212-913-9761, [email protected], https://www.womensjewelryassociation.com/

