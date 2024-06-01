WLR Automotive Group Celebrates Employee Philanthropy with Generous Donations

"We are incredibly proud of our employees," said Randall Simpson, President & CEO of WLR Automotive Group. "Their compassion and commitment to giving back exemplify our company values. Together, we are making a positive impact—one donation at a time." Post this

The Winning Causes

After a company-wide vote, two outstanding organizations emerged as the recipients of our employees' generosity:

Sheppard Pratt (70% of total donations): Sheppard Pratt is a beacon of hope for individuals and families facing mental health challenges. Their tireless work provides critical support, healing, and guidance. We are honored to contribute $4,975.07 to this vital cause. Operations Paws for Homes (OPH) (30% of total donations): Our love for furry friends knows no bounds! OPH rescues and rehabilitates animals, ensuring they find loving forever homes. We are thrilled to donate $2,132.44 to support their mission.

Making a Difference Together

"We are incredibly proud of our employees," said Randall Simpson, President & CEO of WLR Automotive Group. "Their compassion and commitment to giving back exemplify our company values. Together, we are making a positive impact—one donation at a time."

WLR Automotive Group remains dedicated to empowering our employees to be active participants in creating positive change. By supporting organizations like Sheppard Pratt and OPH, we strengthen our community and build a brighter future for all.

About WLR Automotive Group: WLR Automotive Group, Inc. is the parent company for several service brands including The Lube Centers, The Auto Repairs, The Auto Spas, The Auto Spa Expresses, WLR Property Management, and WLR Insurance Solutions. With 30 locations and over 560 team members, WLR has served more than 15 million vehicles. Committed to enhancing the community, WLR actively builds partnerships, collaborates with local organizations and businesses, participates in community events, and engages in volunteer work. At WLR Automotive Group, the dedication to community service is encapsulated in their belief that their employees are "Changing Lives, One Neighbor at a Time. Learn more at http://www.wlrauto.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Nugent, WLR Automotive Group, Inc, (301) 732-6349, [email protected], www.wlrauto.com

