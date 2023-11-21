WLR Automotive Group Giving Initiative "Feeding Families" Thanksgiving Dinner

Randall S. Simpson, President & CEO, "We are truly thankful for our customers who contribute to this meaningful cause. Their generosity is a driving force behind the success of our annual giving initiative. I'm proud of the dedication and hard work of the...WLR team in supporting our community." Post this

Randall S. Simpson, President & CEO, expresses gratitude for the community's support and emphasizes the vital role customers play in the WLR giving initiative, stating, "We are truly thankful for our customers who contribute to this meaningful cause. Their generosity is a driving force behind the success of our annual giving initiative. I'm proud of the dedication and hard work of the entire WLR team in supporting our community. Together, we make a positive impact and create a Thanksgiving to remember."

Each family will receive enough food to feed eight people for Thanksgiving dinner and extra groceries for added support. In addition, each family will receive a $25.00 gift card, affording them the flexibility to purchase a turkey or any other essential need.

About WLR Automotive Group, Inc.

WLR Automotive Group, Inc. established its headquarters in Frederick, Maryland in 1987. Over the years, the company has expanded its presence to encompass 31 automotive industry businesses across Maryland and Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Among its offerings, WLR operates 13 convenient drive-through oil change centers known as "The Lube Centers," along with 4 comprehensive full-service car washes called "The Auto Spas," 10 efficient express car washes known as "The Auto Spa Expresses," and 2 reliable auto repair facilities named "The Auto Repair." With a dedicated workforce of over 500+ skilled professionals, the company has successfully served over a staggering 13+ million customers. Their unwavering commitment lies in creating exceptional experiences for every customer. Moreover, the team at WLR prioritizes fostering a sense of care among themselves and within the communities they reside in, firmly believing in the power of transforming lives, one neighbor at a time. To learn more about your local WLR locations, please visit http://www.washluberepair.com.

