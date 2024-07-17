WLR Automotive Group, Inc., Announces Renovations to the Route 40 Frederick Auto Spa: Enhancing Service and Customer Experience

As part of initiative, WLR will transform the location into a hybrid business, that combines full-service washes with express options

FREDERICK, Md., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WLR Automotive Group, Inc., is excited to announce, starting July 15, 2024 a comprehensive renovation project aimed at elevating services and providing an even better experience for valued customers at the Route 40 Frederick Auto Spa. As part of this initiative, WLR will be transforming the location into a hybrid business, that combines full-service washes with express options, all while maintaining their commitment to quality and convenience. While renovations are occurring, expect the Route 40 Auto Spa to be closed for approximately four months.

1. Improved Services and Amenities

The heart of the renovation lies in enhancing the services offered. Full-service washes will continue to include thorough interior cleaning, ensuring that vehicles look and feel its best. Additionally, the location will be introducing express washes for those who prefer a quicker option. Express customers will enjoy complimentary access to vacuums, drying cloths, mat cleaning stations, and convenient air hoses, mirroring the services offered at The Auto Spa Express locations.

2. Cutting-Edge Equipment

Our commitment to excellence extends to our equipment. During the renovations, we're upgrading all our machinery to state-of-the-art models. Notably, we're introducing a wide dual belt conveyor system that caters to large vehicles. The extra-wide conveyor belt streamlines loading and unloading, while also allowing ample space for our dedicated staff members to work efficiently.

3. Membership Continuity and Lobby Improvements

While the Route 40 location is temporarily closed for renovations, The Auto Spa will ensure that loyal members don't miss out. Standard and Basic members will remain active, and Platinum and Silver members will automatically convert to Super Memberships, all members will have access to nearby Route 85 and Route 26 Auto Spa Express locations. Furthermore, the lobby will be remodeled to provide a more comfortable and enjoyable waiting experience.

"We're thrilled about the upcoming renovations," says President & CEO Randall S. Simpson. "Our goal is to create a car wash that everyone can enjoy – whether you're looking for a thorough cleaning or a quick refresh. The renovations will significantly improve overall customer service and satisfaction We're excited to unveil the new and improved Route 40 Frederick Auto Spa!"

Note: The Detailing Service will be permanently closed.

About WLR Automotive Group: WLR Automotive Group, Inc. is the parent company for several service brands including The Lube Centers, The Auto Repairs, The Auto Spas, The Auto Spa Expresses, WLR Property Management, and WLR Insurance Solutions. With 30 locations and over 560 team members, WLR has served more than 15 million vehicles. Committed to enhancing the community, WLR actively builds partnerships, collaborates with local organizations and businesses, participates in community events, and engages in volunteer work. At WLR Automotive Group, the dedication to community service is encapsulated in their belief that their employees are "Changing Lives, One Neighbor at a Time.

