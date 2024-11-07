WLR Automotive Group's 12th Annual Feeding Families Initiative

"Our community's incredible generosity empowers us to fill each Feeding Families basket with everything needed for a memorable Thanksgiving meal," says Jennifer Nugent, Community Engagement Manager at WLR Automotive Group. Post this

"Our community's incredible generosity empowers us to fill each Feeding Families basket with everything needed for a memorable Thanksgiving meal," says Jennifer Nugent, Community Engagement Manager at WLR Automotive Group. "Along with the food essentials, we include items to create a welcoming table—like a tablecloth, napkins, plates, and plasticware—and a gift card for a turkey. Our goal is to give each family a complete Thanksgiving experience that they can

enjoy together."

For more than a decade, the Feeding Families initiative has touched the lives of countless recipients, including local families facing difficult times, as well as organizations such as The Boys and Girls Club, local churches, and schools.

"Our employees take pride in being part of a company that is genuinely dedicated to supporting the communities we serve," says Randall S. Simpson, President and CEO of WLR Automotive Group. "Feeding Families is more than just a program; it's a reflection of our core values and a testament to our enduring commitment to helping others."

The ongoing growth of the Feeding Families initiative speaks to WLR's dedication to uplifting the community and spreading kindness during the holiday season. With the support of employees and community members, WLR Automotive Group is ready to make this Thanksgiving season warmer, brighter, and more hopeful for those who need it most.

For more information on how to participate in the Feeding Families initiative or to donate, please contact Jennifer Nugent, Community Engagement Manager at WLR Automotive Group, at [email protected].

About WLR Automotive Group: WLR Automotive Group, Inc. is the parent company for several service brands including The Lube Centers, The Auto Repairs, The Auto Spas, The Auto Spa Expresses, WLR Property Management, and WLR Insurance Solutions. With 30 locations and over 560 team members, WLR has served more than 15 million vehicles. Committed to enhancing the community, WLR actively builds partnerships, collaborates with local organizations and businesses, participates in community events, and engages in volunteer work. At WLR Automotive Group, the dedication to community service is encapsulated in their belief that their employees are "Changing Lives, One Neighbor at a Time. Learn more at http://www.washluberepair.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Nugent, WLR Automotive Group, Inc., (301) 732-6349, [email protected], https://www.washluberepair.com

SOURCE WLR Automotive Group, Inc.