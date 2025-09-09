WLTH Capital Management Expands Strategic Capabilities with Advanced Planning Expertise to Elevate Service to High-Net-Worth Philanthropists

Chandler-based WLTH Capital Management has expanded its strategic planning capabilities with the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) credential. This designation equips the firm to provide advanced guidance on complex wealth, legacy, and philanthropic goals for clients with investable assets over $5 million. Founder Cean Kenefick-Rogers emphasizes that the firm's mission is to help high-net-worth philanthropists align their wealth with their values, offering tailored strategies, ranging from tax planning to charitable giving, that combine technical expertise with a personalized, purpose-driven approach.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WLTH Capital Management, a Chandler-based wealth advisory firm known for guiding high-net-worth households through purpose-driven financial strategies, announced the expansion of its strategic planning capabilities by way of securing the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) credential. Equipped with this certification, WLTH is now primed more than ever to serve clients with complex wealth, legacy, and philanthropic goals.

"Our clients are more than balance sheets. They are changemakers, visionaries, and leaders with a calling to leave a meaningful mark on the world," said Cean Kenefick-Rogers, CFA, CFP®, CPWA®, AIF®, Founder and Managing Partner of WLTH Capital Management. "When philanthropy is at the heart of a plan, every decision — from investment strategy to tax planning — must work in harmony to create impact with clarity and confidence"

WLTH has built a reputation as a trusted partner for clients who want to align their wealth with their values, often navigating the emotional and logistical complexities of significant charitable commitments. The firm's niche includes working with high-net-worth philanthropists, helping transform what can feel overwhelming into a collaborative, empowering, community-building process.

To deepen its ability to design highly tailored strategies, WLTH enhanced its capabilities through Cean's attainment of the CPWA® designation. Offered through the Investments & Wealth Institute®, the CPWA program focuses on advanced wealth management strategies for clients with investable assets exceeding $5 million, addressing topics such as tax optimization, succession planning, charitable giving, and executive compensation structures.

While the designation strengthens WLTH's technical edge, the firm emphasizes that it is simply another tool in its mission-driven approach. "This isn't about adding letters after a name," said Cean. "It's about honoring the trust our clients place in us by continually elevating the depth, precision, and thoughtfulness of the guidance we provide."

WLTH's client experience blends sophisticated financial architecture with personal stewardship. From Donor Advised Funds and Charitable Remainder Trusts to bespoke investment and estate planning, the firm's process is designed to maximize tax efficiency while ensuring clients experience the deeper fulfillment of giving.

"Great wealth brings great responsibility," said Cean. "Our role is to provide the clarity and strategy that empowers clients to embrace that responsibility so they can focus on the joy of making a difference."

About WLTH Capital Management

WLTH Capital Management is an independent, SEC-registered investment advisory firm based in Chandler, Arizona. Specializing in serving high-net-worth clients with complex financial and philanthropic goals, WLTH delivers deeply personalized strategies that align wealth with purpose. The firm's integrated approach blends investment management, advanced tax and estate planning, and philanthropic consulting, ensuring every aspect of a client's financial life works together to create impact and meaning.

For more information, visit www.wlthcapitalmanagement.com.

